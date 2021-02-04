Nowadays, motorists speed across the Little Pee Dee bridge on U.S. 501 without a second thought.
But when Evangeline Wideman came to teach in Horry County around 1919, traversing the river and its swamps was quite a different story.
“Mr. Kemp Cooke, trustee of the Sandy Plains School, met me at the train in Marion and brought me through Little Pee Dee Swamp,” she recalls in an early edition of the Independent Republic Quarterly. “The road was a winding, swampy trail over rickety wooden bridges.”
In the early days, people wishing to enter Horry County had to be taken across on a ferry owned by Mr. Galivants (thus the name Galivants Ferry).
Upon arriving in Galivants Ferry, the young woman boarded with the Francis Holliday, a bride who had arrived in Horry County only four years earlier.
“I guess I’ll be an Ha-reeite now,” said Miss Wideman.
Mrs. Holiday quickly corrected her with a stern reprimand, “O-ree!”
(Many newcomers still have trouble with the correct pronounciation.)
One of Miss Wideman’s first social occasions involved a Valentine party at the Edwards farm in Aynor. She was invited by her future husband, Charles R. Page, who said “There will probably be goobers.”
At the party, the host had set up a “post office” where guests called for their mail, valentines to chance partners. And, she ate her first goobers, which turned out to be boiled peanuts.
In Aynor, the young teacher also got her first taste of chicken bog, called pilau in the upstate where she was raised.
“Chicken bog originated in the tobacco barns when the farmers had to sit up all night to fire the hard wood furnace,” she recalled. “Becoming bored, the young men planned parties. They would secure an iron pot and snitch their neighbors’ chickens! Often the owner of the chickens would be a guest, enjoy the bog to the fullest, not knowing that he was eating his own bird. For ‘twas always a great secret where the chickens came from.”
In the 1920s, Miss Wideman recalled an incident involving racial discrimination.
She was teaching in Aynor and the school trustees informed the staff that the Dimerys, a mixed blood family, was sending its children to the Aynor school.
Expecting trouble, one teacher brought a camera to school to photograph any fight that might occur.
“Doesn’t it speak well for the community that those children entered our school without incident?’ she wrote in her memoir.
There were five teachers at the school where she taught. When school was not in session, the building was used as a tobacco packhouse, she recalled.
The Independent Republic Quarterly can be read online
by visiting www.digitalcommons.coastal.edu
