If you have watched any news station this week, the chances are likely you know that the Supreme Court has begun moving in a direction of striking down Roe vs. Wade.

Honestly, when I first saw the headline, I thought it was fake. This is something that many of us believers have prayed to see for many years. It seemed outlandish that now, amid a war in Europe, soaring inflation and lingering COVID-19 we would see such news. And yet, here it is.

As information churned out and people on both sides of the dialogue opened up, my heart was filled with mixed emotions.

As I consider the scar that the abortion industry has left on our world, my heart is grieved. I grieve that abortion would ever be considered a solution. I grieve that abortion would be better than bringing a life into the world. I grieve that there would be situations beyond a woman’s control that would bring her to the point of considering and following through on such things. I grieve that we have become so hardened as a people that we hardly give the effects of abortion a second thought, let alone a second glance. I grieve that we live in a world where individuals have been abused, manipulated and disenfranchised. I grieve that life has become common enough that we would throw it out like yesterday’s banana peels and toilet paper tubes.

But as the news of overturning Roe vs. Wade becomes more concrete, I am filled with joy. I am not joyful that people on the other side of the dialogue are angry, bitter or even grieved. I am not joyful that those who have held closely to this institution are shattered. I am not joyful because people who have found safety in having the option to abort are suddenly shaken and anxious.

I am joyful because what we know to be true of God -- that he has endowed every life with his own image, infusing dignity and worth from the moment of conception -- is being vindicated after years of being rejected. This is a moment that the Church ought to celebrate.