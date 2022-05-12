If you have watched any news station this week, the chances are likely you know that the Supreme Court has begun moving in a direction of striking down Roe vs. Wade.
Honestly, when I first saw the headline, I thought it was fake. This is something that many of us believers have prayed to see for many years. It seemed outlandish that now, amid a war in Europe, soaring inflation and lingering COVID-19 we would see such news. And yet, here it is.
As information churned out and people on both sides of the dialogue opened up, my heart was filled with mixed emotions.
As I consider the scar that the abortion industry has left on our world, my heart is grieved. I grieve that abortion would ever be considered a solution. I grieve that abortion would be better than bringing a life into the world. I grieve that there would be situations beyond a woman’s control that would bring her to the point of considering and following through on such things. I grieve that we have become so hardened as a people that we hardly give the effects of abortion a second thought, let alone a second glance. I grieve that we live in a world where individuals have been abused, manipulated and disenfranchised. I grieve that life has become common enough that we would throw it out like yesterday’s banana peels and toilet paper tubes.
But as the news of overturning Roe vs. Wade becomes more concrete, I am filled with joy. I am not joyful that people on the other side of the dialogue are angry, bitter or even grieved. I am not joyful that those who have held closely to this institution are shattered. I am not joyful because people who have found safety in having the option to abort are suddenly shaken and anxious.
I am joyful because what we know to be true of God -- that he has endowed every life with his own image, infusing dignity and worth from the moment of conception -- is being vindicated after years of being rejected. This is a moment that the Church ought to celebrate.
However, I am concerned. My concern is that, after years of praying and pleading with God to act on behalf of the unborn, we will have no clue how to fill the gaps should this case be monumentally overturned. I am concerned that the same issues that believers in Jesus often neglect concerning caring for the poor and the marginalized who have come full term and live next door, at the bus stop or in the homeless shelter will prove true.
I am concerned that, should we see God answer our prayer, we will not know how to respond to his grace. With this in mind, I have a few thoughts and suggestions that could help us prepare for the coming months.
First, and most importantly, pray. Pray for wisdom and discernment for our leaders in Washington, in this state, in the community and in the Church. Pray that we will know how to love the folks well who disagree with the decision. Pray that we will love those who are facing a crisis pregnancy. Pray.
Second, pay. As the Church, we need to put our money where our mouths are. We need to support ministries that assist with crisis pregnancies. We need to leverage our lives in the areas of foster care and adoption. We need to invest in the lives of the poor and disenfranchised -- communities that have historically turned to the abortion industry because they saw little help and little hope for the life they had conceived.
Third, stay. Remain committed to loving people out of an overflow of Christ’s love for us. Keep leaning into his grace and freely offering the kindness that you have received from his hand. One of the hallmark sins of any generation is apathy, a coolness that comes from familiarity. If this truly overturns, I pray that we would not grow accustomed to the grace of that decision.
Friend, I do not know where you stand on this issue. It is layered and heavy. There is passion on all fronts. But I know that Christ’s heart for sinners is that they would find forgiveness by grace through faith in him. I know that Christ’s heart is for life: whole-term, womb-to-tomb. I know that Christ’s heart is for forgiveness and that all who come to him authentically may find it. Christ’s heart is that, when we receive that which we prayed for, we would not waste it. May we as the Church leverage all that we have to reach the lost, the hurting, the poor, and the marginalized with the hope that frees us and changes everything. The gospel is true. Let’s live it.
Conway, Loris, Aynor and Western Horry
■ Faith Outreach Ministries of the Grand Strand in association with Low Country Food Bank will hold food distributions May 27, June 24 and July 22 at the Finklea Community Center, 3501 S.C. 917, Loris, beginning at 10 a.m.
The drive-thru style event will provide food on a first-come, first-serve basis with one per household represented; with a maximum of two per car.
There is no cost.
■ St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 3449 S.C. 65, distributes food on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month from 10 a.m. until noon.
■ Loris First United Methodist Church, 3507 Broad St., has a blessing box in the church available each Friday from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. This box contains non-perishable food items, and individuals in need are encouraged to come to the church at those times. Also, if you would like to donate items, please place them in the box.
■ Dogwood Hill Baptist Church, 1040 Mt. Zion Road in Loris, has a food pantry on the third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
■ Salem Baptist Church, 4008 Salem Road in Aynor, opens its food bank on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. until noon. The mission: “We serve Christ when we serve people.”
Call (843) 347-5168 or go online to www.stjamesconway.org.
■ Brown Swamp United Methodist Church will hold Parents Night Out, every third Thursday, 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. Parents are invited to drop off their children for dinner and activities!
Myrtle Beach / The Coast
■ The Catholic Community at Carolina Forest will hold a food truck festival at St. Elizabeth Seton School on May 13 at 5 p.m.-10 p.m.
There will be food and music. Expect a joyful time for all attendees. The Catholic community is a champion sponsor of this event, but there is still time for more sponsors.
For more details, contact the school office at (843) 903-1400.
■ This summer, St. Philip Lutheran Preschool is excited to offer three summer camp weeks!
Camps run Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-noon, and are $75 per session (week) or $200 for all three sessions (weeks). The three camp dates offered are June 6-9 (Pirate week); June 27-30 (camping week); and July 18-21 (explore bugs and butterflies week).
Supplies and a snack will be provided daily. Camps are designed for preschoolers and those headed to kindergarten.
Contact Jenn Loeswick, preschool director, at (843) 449-4322.
St. Philip Lutheran Preschool is located at 6200 N. Kings Hwy, in Myrtle Beach.
■ Join the folks at St. Philip Lutheran Church June 12 -16 for This Changes Everything Vacation Bible School! Programming will run from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. with a kid-friendly meal beforehand at 5:30 in the Fellowship Hall.
Though there is no charge, a donation of $10 per child will help offset the cost of supplies and nightly meals. Feel free to call the church at (843) 449-5345 with any questions, or type in the link to register online, https://www.stphiliplutheranchurchmb.com/vbs
St. Philip Lutheran Church is located at 6200 N. Kings Hwy, in Myrtle Beach.
■ The thrift store at Myrtle Beach Christian Church, 1226 Burcale Road, Myrtle Beach is now open each week, Thursday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. You are encouraged to come out to browse and buy, and, in so doing, you’ll be supporting this community outreach. Call (843) 236-1121.
Also, the church has a radio ministry on Talk 94.5 FM each Sunday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The TV ministry is 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on HTC Channel 16.1 or Channel 816 (it is listed as WWMB-CW on the channel guide) and is now known by the call letters EPDE. Spectrum is on CW-Channel 4. People with antennas, will find the services on 15.2.
■ Grand Strand Community Church will hold its Second Annual Blessing of the Bikes, May 14, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Join them for hamburgers, hot dogs and free drinks. In addition, local vendors will be present, along with the GSCC prayer tent, music and a prayer of blessing at 12:30 p.m. Call (843) 650-3878.
■ You are invited to the following services and activities at The Well by The Sea, 211 Forestbrook Road:
The Well by the Sea is hosting an emergency Red Cross Blood Drive May 27, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. All are welcome to donate, but you us register first. Contact Barb Sterling at (843) 655-7105 or go to tapers02@aol.com.
Something NEW: Broadcasting live on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. on The Well By The Sea Facebook Live, THE DEEP DIVE is a question and answer show fueled by questions sent in by the community. Questions can be about God, the Bible, prophecy, things relating to the Christian life or any spiritual things that you don't understand or do wonder about. No serious question is excluded. They will be entered into the queue for an upcoming show. "LIKE" The Well By The Sea's Facebook page and be automatically notified when the show is about to begin. You may also replay whatever you miss. If watching the show live, you may send a question in the comments section. Or, send questions to: deacondebhamilton@gmail.com.
Also, at the Well By The Sea: In-person Bible study/discussion group on the “9 Supernatural Gifts of the Holy Spirit” on Mondays at 11 a.m. (no cost, no RSVP, masks required).
An in-person (or Zoom) weekly bereavement/loss support group meets every Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Email debhamilton56@gmail.com.
In-person hangout for young adults (ages 18-30); every Saturday at 7 p.m. Come for a free meal and planned activity. Email personalityprism@gmail.com.
■ The Well By The Sea is hosting an emergency Red Cross Blood Drive May 27, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. All are welcome to donate, but potential donors must register first. Contact Barb Sterling at (843) 655-7105 or tapers02@aol.com
■ The Socastee Pantry is now open and serving. This food pantry will be located at A Father’s House, 4513 U.S. 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach. Hours are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m.-10 a.m.
The pantry is sponsored by Faith Outreach Ministries and operated by local veterans. It will provide much-needed food and necessities to the needy in this community. Call (843) 474-9900 or visit www.faithoutreachministries-gs.org.
■ New Beginnings Monthly Food Distribution - Drive-Thru is held at the Church of the Resurrection on the third Saturday of every month, 8901 U.S. 17 Bypass, Northbound side, Surfside Beach 29577 (843) 215-4500.
The Enhanced Holiday Food Distribution is a no-cost event in partnership with Faith Outreach Ministries of the Grand Strand and the Lowcountry Food Bank, held on the third Saturday of every month, 8 a.m.-10 a.m. Cars begin lining up at 7 a.m.
Upcoming dates will be May 21, June 18, July 16 and Aug. 20.
There is no cost.
Hablamos Español.
■ Temple Emanu-el by the Sea, 406 65th Ave. north in Myrtle Beach is a conservative group. Call (843) 449-5552.
Rabbi Avi Perets www.mbsynagogue.org Facebook
Services are available on Zoom and at the Temple.
EMOR, May 14
FRIDAY: 6 p.m.
SHABBAT: 10 a.m.
“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities with wearing a mask and physical distancing.” Call: (843) 449-5552.
Education Wednesday
Advanced Hebrew
12:45 p.m.-1:45 p.m.
Adult Education,
2 p.m.-3 p.m. in the Rosen Center or Zoom
Book: Jewish Literacy by Joseph Telushkin (Current events, videos & discussion)
The Steffi Nathan Scholarship Fund is open to all Jewish College students. Applications are available in the temple office.
Scholarships are awarded each semester.
Fostering Hope
Sisterhood is once again collecting socks and underwear (any age/any size) for Fostering Hope.
Helping Hand
Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach is in need of the following items: peanut butter, mac & cheese, instant potatoes, dry pasta, spaghetti sauce, rice, beans, canned carrots or mixed vegetables, oatmeal, instant coffee and tea bags. Please drop items into the box in the lobby of the Rosen Center.
The Sara G. Levy Award
Temple youth planning to go to Jewish camp, a Jewish summer program, or Israel, should apply in the Temple office.
LAG BA-OMER
May 19
■ Faith Church on S.C. 90 in Little River sponsors Celebrate Recovery on Tuesdays at 6 p.m.
■ Together in Christ has a Wednesday Zoom prayer meeting from noon-12:30 p.m. each week. Prayer changes everything and you are invited to pray with the mid-week group. Email hgprayer@sccoast.net.
■ St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Ave. in Murrells Inlet, has a life chain every first Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on U.S. 17 Business near the church driveway. You are invited to participate in this event. (Bring a chair if not able to stand for the hour.) Contact Joanne Bennett at (614) 313-8425 or email Joanne.bennett55@ gmail.com.
■ Temple Shalom, 4023 Belle Terre Blvd., invites you to Shabbat services each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Call (843) 903-6634 or go online to templeshalommyrtlebeach.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.