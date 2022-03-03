If you are like me, the past week has felt eternal. I have watched the horrific images from the war being waged half a world away play out on my phone screen and wept as they were seared into my mind. Knowing friends and family of friends who live in both Ukraine and Russia, my heart has broken for the cruelty of war, especially a war which is, on all fronts, avoidable and unnecessary. Worsening matters, algorithms have pushed some misinformation and added to the psychological torture of warfare. In a state of concern, my fatigued eyes and heart have examined and reexamined the headlines throughout the day, bouncing between different news outlets, attempting to patchwork a tapestry of what is truly happening in Europe and around the world. Meanwhile, I have scrutinized the different batches of sanctions and economic reports, checking the stock market numbers and the cost of crude oil as the markets ebb and flow, moment-by-moment. In the middle of the night, I have rolled over to see if any new piece of information has surfaced that might shed light on my questions, or even perhaps offered a flicker of hope for my concerns. I have, in many cases, found myself in the difficult place of knowing how desperately I need to pray and finding no words to convey the groanings of my soul. Today, I find myself weary, worn, thin.
Sin leaves us restless. Whether we commit the sin, or the sin is committed against us, the consequences leave us with a deeper sense of brokenness. After all, sin is not just that which we do, but it is integral to who we naturally are apart from a saving relationship with God by faith in his Son, Jesus. We are all born sinful and sinning. War is perhaps the clearest demonstration of this reality. From the moment humanity collapsed into sin, questioning God’s goodness, considering ourselves worthy of being his equal, and choosing to do that which he prohibited (see Genesis 3), we have tasted again and again the futility of sinful restlessness. In fact, the curse of the LORD upon the earth was that the work he created humanity to joyfully accomplish would be a lackluster labor, a difficult battle to bring forth food, a war amid creation (Genesis 3:17-19). Sin always brings warfare. And warfare leaves us that much more broken, that much more weary, that much more restless.
The great hope of the gospel is this: there is one King in the universe. Unlike other kings and captains, rulers and regents, presidents and politicians—his sovereignty is unchallenged, his office is not up for reelection. He is good and kind, gracious and just. This King, Jesus Christ, the Son of God, put on flesh and walked our war-torn world. He lived a sinless life amid the brokenness of sin, suffering the effects of sin but never having sinned himself, identifying with the “least of these” in the most perfect way. He was beaten, mocked, and crucified at the hands of foreign powers. Hanging upon the cross, Jesus bore the sins of any and all who would believe upon him, who trust him, who would come to him with their weariness, their brokenness, their restlessness. The gospel is a story of beautifully scandalous exchange: “God made him who had no sin to be sin for us, so that in him we might become the righteousness of God,” (2 Corinthians 5:21, NIV). The King emptied himself of his divine privileges that he might stoop to serve, rescue, and redeem those who would come to him in faith. There is no other king like him, because no other king who offers forgiveness and freedom, grace and glory, redemption and rest.
Today, friend, do you know authentic rest? As you look at your own struggles, let alone the vast brokenness of this sin-cursed world, can you echo the confidence of the hymnist Horatio Spafford, “Whatever my lot, Thou hast taught me to say, ‘It is well, it is well with my soul’”? The command of Jesus is presented as an invitation in Matthew 11:28-30, “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.” This world is too heavy for us. This life is too burdensome. However, there is a Savior who delights to stoop and save, to lower his shoulder and lift our burdens upon himself. Come to him, burdened and broken, weary and worn, shattered and scarred by wars within and without, by sin, and find his words ever true: you will find rest.
Conway, Loris, Aynor and Western Horry
■ St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 3449 S.C. 65, will be distributing food on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month from 10 a.m. until noon.
■ Bethany Bible Chapel, 1668 Four Mile Road, Conway, will hold its Annual 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament March 12. The gym opens at 8:30 a.m. and play begins at 9 a.m. sharp. There will be a free lunch. Call Lee McCormick at (843) 340-2817 or Dave Rickert at (843) 248-3488.
■ Loris First United Methodist Church, 3507 Broad St., has a blessing box in the church available each Friday from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. This box contains non-perishable food items, and individuals in need are encouraged to come to the church at those times. Also, if you would like to donate items, please place them in the box.
■ Dogwood Hill Baptist Church, 1040 Mt. Zion Road in Loris, has a food pantry on the third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
■ Salem Baptist Church, 4008 Salem Road in Aynor, opens its food bank on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. until noon. The mission: “We serve Christ when we serve people.”
Call (843) 347-5168 or go online to www.stjamesconway.org.
■ First United Methodist Church, 1001 Fifth Ave., Conway will hold Lenten Organ Meditations March 9, 16, 23, 30 and April 6 at noon.
Laura Candler-White, Randy Page, Mary Moller and Billy Fallaw will be the organists.
■ Brown Swamp United Methodist Church, 4725 U.S. 501 W. (Landmark and U.S. 501), Conway will host children for an Easter event April 9, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Please join them for “Hop and Stop” treats and the Easter story?
■ Brown Swamp United Methodist Church will hold Parents Night Out, every third Thursday, 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. Parents are invited to drop off their children for dinner and activities!
■ Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2105 U.S. 501 E (Directly across from Horry-Georgetown Technical College, Conway) will celebrate the recently completed renovations of their sanctuary March 6 at the 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. worship services.
Lunch will be held at noon in the fellowship hall following the second service.
All are welcome to join them for worship and lunch.
Myrtle Beach / The Coast
■ The thrift store at Myrtle Beach Christian Church, 1226 Burcale Road, Myrtle Beach is now open each week, Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. You are encouraged to come out to browse and buy, and, in so doing, you’ll be supporting this community outreach. Call (843) 236-1121.
■ Myrtle Beach Christian Church, 1226 Burcale Road, Myrtle Beach will hold Old-Fashion Sunday March 6 immediately following the 11 a.m. service.
They are going to dress old-fashioned, and enjoy this Sunday event as they did in the past when all gathered together after worshiping the Lord to focus on Him. This event will feature games, a cookout, inflatables, fellowship and more. Invite others to see how much joy people can get from being the family of God at MBCC. Please join them! They promise to have plenty!
■ We’re All God’s Children (WAGC), a local nonprofit organization, is seeking volunteers for a life-changing short-term mission trip to Zambia, Africa.
The trip will be Aug. 6-21 as the group serves God by serving others. On this short-term mission trip volunteers will get to work directly with residents in several small rural villages providing a service and making memories that will last a lifetime!
Anticipated projects for this year’s trip include child evangelism, teacher and classroom support, hosting a variety of workshops, and installing a clean water well. Additionally, they will be offering several free vision clinics where villagers are examined and provided with free prescription eyeglasses, if needed. No experience is necessary, training will be provided. All ages from teens to seniors are welcome to apply. This is a wonderful trip for a parent and teenage child.
WAGC has been working in Zambia since 2010 and has established strong ties with the villages served there. They have installed clean water wells, helped build schools, held free vision clinics, taught the teachers and shared the gospel of Christ with thousands living in extreme poverty.
“If you have felt God calling you to serve His people in a more intimate way and love to travel, this is a great opportunity,” according to Carol Fanelli, founder of WAGC. “Our base of operations include a mission house with electricity and plumbing, but every day we travel out to bush communities and experience life in a rural African village.”
WAGC is a 503(c)(3) nonprofit organization headquartered in Myrtle Beach. WAGC is committed to sharing the light and love of Christ to the underserved and partners with organizations and individuals who live in the areas we serve and understand the needs of the people.
Anyone interested should contact Carol Fanelli at info@wereallgodschildren.org or 717-278-0979 or visit www.WereAllGodsChildren.org
■ You are invited to the following services and activities at The Well by The Sea, 211 Forestbrook Road:
Something NEW: Broadcasting live on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. on The Well By The Sea Facebook Live, THE DEEP DIVE is a question and answer show fueled by questions sent in by the community. Questions can be about God, the Bible, prophecy, things relating to the Christian life or any spiritual things that you don't understand or do wonder about. No serious question is excluded. They will be entered into the queue for an upcoming show. "LIKE" The Well By The Sea's Facebook page and be automatically notified when the show is about to begin. You may also replay whatever you miss. If watching the show live, you may send a question in the comments section. Or, send questions to: deacondebhamilton@gmail.com.
Also, at the Well By The Sea: In-person Bible study/discussion group on the “9 Supernatural Gifts of the Holy Spirit” on Mondays at 11 a.m. (no cost, no RSVP, masks required).
An in-person (or Zoom) weekly bereavement/loss support group meets every Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Email debhamilton56@gmail.com.
In-person hangout for young adults (ages 18-30); every Saturday at 7 p.m. Come for a free meal and planned activity. Email personalityprism@gmail.com.
■ The Socastee Pantry is now open and serving. This food pantry will be located at A Father’s House, 4513 U.S. 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach. Hours are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m.-10 a.m.
The pantry is sponsored by Faith Outreach Ministries and operated by local veterans. It will provide much-needed food and necessities to the needy in this community. Call (843) 474-9900 or visit www.faithoutreachministries-gs.org.
■ New Beginnings Monthly Food Distribution - Drive-Thru is held at the Church of the Resurrection on the third Saturday of every month, 8901 U.S. 17 Bypass, Northbound side, Surfside Beach 29577 (843) 215-4500.
This is a call for volunteers as well as a notice about this Holiday distribution for people in need. Email janebuck@sccoast.net regarding volunteer opportunities and other questions.
The Enhanced Holiday Food Distribution is a no-cost event in partnership with Faith Outreach Ministries of the Grand Strand and the Lowcountry Food Bank, held on the third Saturday of every month, 8 a.m.-10 a.m. Cars begin lining up at 7 a.m.
Upcoming dates are March 19, April 16 and May 21.
Hablamos Español.
■ Temple Emanu-el by the Sea, 406 65th Ave. north in Myrtle Beach is a conservative group. Call (843) 449-5552.
Rabbi Avi Perets www.mbsynagogue.org Facebook
Services are available on Zoom and at the Temple.
Pekudei March 5
FRIDAY: 6 p.m.
SHABBAT: 10 a.m.
“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities with wearing a mask and physical distancing.” Call: (843) 449-5552.
Advanced Hebrew
Education Wednesday
12:45-1:45 p.m.
Adult Education
2 p.m.-3 p.m., Rosen Center or Zoom
Book: Jewish Literacy by Joseph Telushkin
Current events, videos and discussion
Purim Service & Celebration will be held March 16 at 7 p.m. Megillah, graggers, hamantashen. Prizes for best costumes.
Temple Emanu-El Community Passover Seder will be held April 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the Dunes Club, 9000 North Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach. Seder will be led by Rabbi Avi. There will be a Kosher dinner with a buffet menu. Cost is $60 for Temple members and $75 for nonmembers. Children 4-12 are $30, under 4 are free.
The Steffi Nathan Scholarship Fund is open to all Jewish College students. Applications are available in the temple office.
Scholarships are awarded each semester.
Fostering Hope
Sisterhood is once again collecting socks and underwear (any age/any size) for Fostering Hope.
Helping Hand
Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach is in need of the following items: canned chicken and canned tuna
Drop off items in the box in the Rosen Center lobby.
Book Club will meet March 14 at 11 a.m. in the Rosen Center. The book to be discussed is Migrations by Charlotte McConaghy. Call (843) 592-9913.
Violins of Hope SC will be held April 24 at 4 p.m. in the Myrtle Beach High School Music & Arts Center at 3302 Robert M. Parkway, Myrtle Beach, 29572.
Go to https://violinsofhopescticketspice.com/violins-of-hope-sc for tickets.
■ Faith Church on S.C. 90 in Little River sponsors Celebrate Recovery on Tuesdays at 6 p.m.
■ Together in Christ has a Wednesday Zoom prayer meeting from noon-12:30 p.m. each week. Prayer changes everything and you are invited to pray with the mid-week group. Email hgprayer@sccoast.net.
■ St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Ave. in Murrells Inlet, has a life chain every first Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on U.S. 17 Business near the church driveway. You are invited to participate in this event. (Bring a chair if not able to stand for the hour.) Contact Joanne Bennett at (614) 313-8425 or email Joanne.bennett55@ gmail.com.
■ Temple Shalom, 4023 Belle Terre Blvd., invites you to Shabbat services each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Call (843) 903-6634 or go online to templeshalommyrtlebeach.net.
