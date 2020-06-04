Today America is struggling again in a bitter battle against a disease more deadly than COVID-19 or any other known illness or disease.
This is the disease of sin and currently it is evidencing itself through violence, anger and rage. While COVID-19 is affecting many people, more of the world’s population will never experience it.
However, 100 percent of the world’s population must deal with sin and its various effects. Since the fall of man, sin has been the default setting of every human. The first two children born into the world, Cain and Abel, came kicking and screaming into the world with a sinful nature. And down the road that nature turned deadly, as Cain, in a fit of jealous rage, killed his brother.
Fast forward to the days of Noah when God looked down and “saw that the wickedness of man was great in the earth, and every imagination of the thoughts of his heart was only evil continually.” (Genesis 6:5) And the prophet Jeremiah put it into perspective when we said of each of us, “The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked; who can know it.” (Jeremiah 17:9) And Paul, writing to the Roman church echoed this when he penned, “There is none righteous, no, not one. There is none that understands, there is none that seeks God…there is none that does good, no, not one…For all have sinned and come short of the perfection of the glory of God.” (Romans 3:10-12, 23)
The problems we see in America today, and especially the events of the past week or two, are not caused by our differences. They are caused by our similarities. Yes, on the outside we have different skin tones, hair color and styles, eye color and body shapes. We have different languages and cultures and different religious beliefs. But that doesn’t cause division and hate; hatred comes from the fact that we all are very much alike.
Peel away our external differences, and down inside each of us beats a sinful heart. Inside your heart and mine resides our innate character; our heart holds our own biases and prejudices (and we all have them; don’t lie to yourself and say you don’t!); inside our heart we find our pride, our greed, our covetousness, our selfishness. Inside our heart we find our base sinfulness that characterizes everyone you pass on the street or in the grocery store.
Think about the most evil person of all history that you can think of, someone who seemed to exude vileness, hate and violence. We each have our own idea of what that is, but the truth of the matter is, but for the grace of God, there goes you or me! Left to ourselves, we are all capable of the most extreme evil!
Most of our nation has been shocked and saddened by the events in Minneapolis recently that left a man dead. We’ve seen the videos and heard the reports and think we know what transpired. We feel pity; we feel revulsion. But inside each one of us beats the heart of George Floyd and inside each of us beats the heart of Derek Chauvin.
No rational, thinking person would excuse what seems to be a useless tragedy. We pray for the family. We pray for all those involved at every level. We find no reason or rationality at all in the death.
On the other hand, no rational thinking person would excuse the violence, the rage, the anger, the hatred that has been exhibited toward innocent people who suffered fire loss, against those injured with fires, stones and automobiles. Again, there is no reason or rationality in this either, and it solves nothing.
Our Constitution gives to our citizens the right to peaceably assemble and to seek solutions to such things in a reasonable way. I’m thankful that the majority of our protestors have been going about this in the right way, and I’m sorry that the violent minority has made the others look bad.
I’m also thankful that the majority of our law enforcement officers are good, hardworking, honorable men and women who go out each day, in dangerous and sometimes lose-lose situations, to protect and defend our people. And I’m sorry that the minority of those who break faith and their oaths make things worse and more dangerous for all of them.
So if anger, racism, hate, division, violence and the like are not the “problems” but symptoms of a real problem, what is the real problem?
Again, we go back to the basics: the problem is sin, sin present in every one of us. As people (of all colors, cultures and religions) forget God and ignore His commands and precepts, which are all for our good, this type of unrest is the result, always has been, always will be!
As we forget that each of us is created and formed in the image of God, and is priceless because of that (not because or our physical worth), we lose the truth that all human life is sacred, from conception to natural death.
As we fall into the misconception that “life is about me”, we make all others expendable. And life becomes disposable.
The answer, the only answer, is to take God’s cure for the sin problem. Jesus Christ died on a cross, bore and paid for the sins of the world, past, present, future. On the third day, He rose again and offers the free gift of eternal life to all who will, in faith, accept Him as Savior and Lord.
When that happens, the Holy Spirit enters our life and we have the ability to say “NO” to sin, and “YES” to God and His commands. That’s the only cure that will help America and our world.
When I was growing up, I had friends of different ethnicities and we played together and enjoyed each other’s company. My parents taught me that physical differences didn’t matter. We are all created by God and He looks past the exterior into the heart. For a while that helped me get along in life. But that was only temporary because I still had a sinful heart.
At age 11, at summer camp, I realized my sin and repented, accepting Christ as Savior. The Holy Spirit now gives me the ability to live “rightly”. No, I’m not perfect, but one day I will be. But I have a “governor” on my thoughts, words and actions and when I allow Him to rule, I can live more and more like Christ, which is God’s desire for each of us.
You can, too. Christ is still in the saving business. It doesn’t matter what color you are, how much money you have, what church you attend, or what language you speak. None of us deserves God’s grace (if we deserved it or could buy/earn it, it wouldn’t be grace), but He will give it to us. Read Ephesians 2.
So the bottom line to our current situation of division, hate and violence is: first, to see the cause of our own sin; and, second, to accept the cure, the blood of Christ.
There are only two kinds of people in the world: sinners, as we were born, or sinners saved by grace with the “second birth”. Which one are you?
Prayer for America
American faith leaders, across denominations and “races” are calling on God’s people to shine for the Lord, the Prince of Peace, and to spend much time in prayer, congregational and private for our nation. Franklin Graham of Samaritan’s Purse wrote this:
“We need to pray for PEACE because ‘the anger of man does not produce the righteousness of God’.” (James 1:20)
“Pray for PERSPECTIVE, because ‘the wisdom from above is first pure, then peaceable, gentle, open to reason, full of mercy and good fruits, impartial and sincere’.” (James 3:17)
“Pray for PATIENCE, because of God’s ‘kindness and forbearance and patience’ toward us all.” (Romans 2:4)
“And pray for an OUTPOURING of His wisdom and direction for our leaders and officials who are dealing with this crisis. Ask God to change hearts and heal the divide in our nation.”
Pray and Vote
Next Tuesday is Primary Election Day. As Christians, as people of faith, we should take our responsibility of American citizenship very seriously until we arrive at our “forever home”. Study the issues; read your Bibles; know where your candidates stand on issues like the sanctity of life; then go vote. “All that is necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men do nothing.” (Edmund Burke)
Cancellations, Postponements and Reopening
As South Carolina and especially Horry County begin to “reopen”, we will see churches and organizations trying to get back to some degree of normalcy in services and ministries. As your church or house of worship, faith-based organization etc. starts to function “person-to-person” again, let Church Talk know and we’ll share that with the community.
But let’s continue to monitor cancellations and postponements so we’ll all be “on the same page” and “in the right place at the right time”!
Special Prayer and Thanksgiving
Let us continue to be in daily and constant prayer to the only One who can end this time of panic and Who is still on the Throne. Pray to God for healing for those afflicted by the COVID-19 virus; pray for protection for those as yet unaffected; and pray for peace and comfort for families who have lost loved ones.
Let us continue to pray for wisdom and rational thought for our political leaders at all levels: national, state and local.
And let’s continue to offer thanks and pray for guidance and protection for all our health-care workers, our first responders (paramedics, fire men/women, police officers).
Remember, God hears and answers prayers!
Helping the Helpers
As we continue through this worldwide “emergency”, needs seem to be multiplying.
There are many economic problems from those out of work; there are medical needs for the ones coming down with COVID plus the other “normal” diseases and physical problems; there are emotional needs of loneliness and depression; and there are nutrition needs as many in our area, and around the world, are hungry.
I was always taught, growing up, that all God ever promised His children was “enough”, and if we have more than enough, it’s probably so we can help others. It’s time for all of us to assess our “enough” and to open our pantries, checkbooks and our hearts to help meet the needs of others.
There are a lot of groups that are trying to do that: the Salvation Army, Help4Kids, the Red Cross, CAP, Shepherds Table, many local churches and so on. The Waccamaw Community Foundation collects “gifts” and distributes them to a number of charities. And we need to remember groups like Coastline Women’s Center and Bethesda Home for Single Mothers that go beyond the physical to assist the spiritual and others needs of our people.
If you look, you can find someone to help. Let’s all open our eyes and hearts to friends, neighbors and strangers and be the hand and feet of God to the needy.
CEF Golf Tournament
Child Evangelism Fellowship of the Greater Pee Dee is moving forward with the 11th Annual Golf Tournament to support its Good News Clubs.
The tournament will be held Saturday at the Tradition Golf Club, 1027 Willbrook Road in Pawleys Island. Tee time is 8:30 a.m. Breakfast and lunch are provided.
More than half of the elementary schools in Horry, Georgetown and Marion counties host Good News Clubs each year with more than 2,000 children attending and hearing the Good News of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. You can help via this special event.
Please share this news with your friends; sign up your foursome now because the tournament is expected to fill up quickly. If you don’t play golf, you can still be a sponsor or donate a prize. Phone (843) 365-4233 or go to the website: www.cefgpd.org. And everyone can pray for CEF, the Good News Clubs and this fundraising event!
Trip of A Lifetime
Wayne and Joy Brown are taking the “trip of a lifetime” and you are invited to accompany them. This trip to the Holy Land and Germany will include the magnificent and world-famous Oberammergau Passion Play that has been put on every ten years since the early 1600s. The trip will start July 23 and conclude on Aug. 3.
This trip is all inclusive: air transportation from JFK (New York), breakfast and dinner daily, first class hotels, ground transportation, all entrance fees, taxes, tips and gratuities. It is truly going to be a “trip of a lifetime”.
To receive a descriptive brochure with complete itinerary and additional information, call or text the Browns at (843) 796-0397; you may email to Wayne@WayneandJoyBrown.com. Or request in writing at: Wayne and Joy Brown, P.O. Box 70777, Myrtle Beach SC 29572.
Conway, Loris, Aynor and Western Horry
■ Tilly Swamp Survivors of Suicide, a new faith-based support group for those having lost someone to suicide, meets the first and third Mondays of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the church: 4619 S.C. 90. Phone (803) 566-0702.
■ St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 3449 S.C. 65, will distribute food on the second and fourth Fridays of each month from 11 a.m. until all food has been distributed.
■ Loris First United Methodist Church, 3507 Broad St., has a Blessing Box in the church, and it is available each Friday from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. This box contains nonperishable food items and individuals in need are encouraged to come to the church at those times. Also, if you would like to donate items, please place them in the box.
■ Dogwood Hill Baptist Church, 1040 Mt. Zion Road in Loris, has a food pantry on the third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
■ Salem Baptist Church, 4008 Salem Road in Aynor, opens its Food Bank on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m.-noon. The mission: “We serve Christ when we serve people.”
Myrtle Beach/The Coast
■ St. Philip Lutheran Preschool is currently registering students for the 2020-21 school year for the 2, 3, and 4-year-old classes. Come join the fun! Contact the director, Jenn Loeswick, at stphilipppreschoolmb@gmail.com or look the school up on Facebook: St. Philip Preschool-Myrtle Beach. The preschool is located at 6200 N. Kings Highway. Call (843) 449-4322 and they’ll get back with you.
■ The New Beginnings drive-thru food distribution will be held June 20 from 10 a.m.-noon at the Church of the Resurrection, 8901 U.S. 16 Bypass in Surfside Beach. Phone (843) 215-4500.
■ Low Country Food Bank and Faith Outreach Ministries sponsor Drive-Thru Food Distributions at the Myrtle Beach Bowl, 101 Philip Gray Drive. Future dates include July 10, Nov. 6 and Dec. 4.
■ Horry Friends Monthly Meetings, formerly known at Five Rivers Friends, has offered unprogrammed, silent Quaker worship in this area for more than three decades. Now meeting virtually, Horry Friends welcome new attenders and visiting Friends. Contact clerk Grace Gifford at (843) 365-6654.
■ Mt. Olive Church, 1108 Carver St., invites you to a 14-week Strengthening Families Program, each Tuesday through Tuesday at 6 p.m. Phone (803) 791-5513 or e-mail thodge@growinghomesse.com.
■ St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Ave. in Murrells Inlet, has a Life Chain every first Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on U.S. 17 Business near the church driveway. You are invited to participate in this event. (Bring a chair if not able to stand for the hour.) Contact Joanne Bennett at (614) 313-8425 or email Joanne.bennett55@ gmail.com.
■ Temple Emanu-EL by the Sea, 65th Ave. North and N. Kings Highway, invites you to Friday night service at 7:30 p.m. (Kosher Oneg), Shabbat Service at 10 a.m. (Kosher Kiddush).
Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.-noon,
On Wednesdays: Advanced Hebrew 12:45 p.m.-1:45 p.m., Adult Education, 2 p.m.-3 p.m.; Conversion, 3 p.m.-4 p.m.; Hebrew School, 4 p.m.-6 p.m.
Current Second Nature Project: we are collecting items for New Directions of Horry County that provides shelter and meals for those in need.
Please bring paper products (toilet paper, paper towels, diapers), bath towels, laundry soap, toothpaste and brushes and cleaning supplies. We are continuing to collect new packages of children’s underwear and socks. Take your donations to the Rosen Center and place in the basket provided by the front door. All Mitzvoth greatly appreciated! Questions? Contact Karen Osborne at (843) 446-1060.
Steffi Nathan Scholarship Fund for Jewish Students (awarded each semester): applications in Temple Office.
Youth 12-16, the Jewish Historical Society of SC has a contest just for you: create an essay or media piece on the topic: My South Carolina Jewish History. Phone (843) 953-4930 or go to the website jhssc.org/contest.
■ The 12th Annual Ground Zero Dragon Boat Festival has been rescheduled for Sept. 19. Sign up your team today.
■ Myrtle Beach Christian Church, 1226 Burcale Road, opens its Thrift Store each week, Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. You are encouraged to come out and browse and buy and, in so doing, you’ll be supporting this community outreach. Phone (843) 236-1121.
■ Temple Shalom, 4023 Belle Terre Blvd. invites you to Shabbat services each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Phone (843) 903-6634 or go online to templeshalommyrtlebeach.net.
