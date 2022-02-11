We sat in rocking chairs and sipped on fresh coffee.
It was cold and we leaned toward a small propane fire that burns like a beacon almost daily from a burn barrel on my parents’ back porch. Mama leaned back. What is the column about this week? I had wrestled with it for days, playing ping pong with a couple of topics in my heart. “I think I will write about disappointments,” I finally said. After a few moments, I asked, “Wait, isn’t Valentine’s Day coming up?” I often lose track of such things. Mama informed me that it would be the Monday after our next publication. “Maybe I will talk about love then.” I chuckled to myself, “I guess the two often overlap.”
For many, Valentine’s Day -- a holiday supposedly established to celebrate love -- is a grueling reminder of the ways that love did not live up to its name or reputation. As we watch others snatching up chocolates, greeting cards, and bouquets of roses, perhaps we sense a feeling of disappointment, or worse, even bitterness. It is all too easy to slip into a state of despair to see others have what we had once assumed we would one day know. And, if we are honest with ourselves, we can quickly place the load of our disappointment not on circumstances or situations, but on God himself. When love fails in our lives, we look to the One who is love himself and wonder, “Where were you?”
As I consider these things, I am reminded of the origin of this holiday. Named after a Roman clergyman who lived in the third century, Valentine is thought to have served the Lord under the persecuting reign of Emperor Claudius. Being a man of ambition like his predecessors, Claudius endeavored to engage in many military campaigns -- most of which were failures.
To bolster his military and remove any sort of distraction, Claudius banned marriages and engagements throughout the Roman Empire. It is believed that Valentine, knowing the sacredness of the institution, secretly stepped in and continued the work of marrying couples for Jesus' sake. He was soon discovered and arrested. According to legend, prior to his death, he befriended the jailer’s daughter to whom he left a note before his execution on February 14th, signed, From Your Valentine. He was subsequently taken out and martyred.
The legend of Valentine is a truer portrait of love than we see in the aisles of grocery stores or the quick snippets of television advertisements. The love that we are often offered there is cheap, easily digested, and gone by tomorrow, a kind of love disappoints. However, the love that Valentine displayed was of a higher quality, a deeper grounding. It was a love that flowed from a heart owned by Christ. Valentine’s story is a shadow of the deep love of God in Christ, a love that lasts, a love that does not disappoint, a love that involves sacrifice.
In this life, our loves that are tied to this world will ultimately always disappoint us to some degree. Marriages will falter at times. Friendships will fail us. The flowers will fade. The chocolates will only last for a few days, if that. The greeting card will be flung out with last week’s classified ads and yesterday’s vegetable peelings. The fleeting feelings of love, which are not wrong or bad in and of themselves, will ultimately disappoint us, leaving us dissatisfied. However, those disappointments can play the vital role of working as a signpost for our hearts, a sort of road map guiding us to the One who will never fail in his love for us.
This year, whether you celebrate Valentine’s Day or not, I pray that your heart will be drawn to consider the costly way in which God loves us in Christ Jesus. If you are disappointed with the loves that you have known in this life, I invite you, friend, to consider the way that God continues to paint his portrait of true love for us. Paul, speaking to the believers in Rome, wrote, “You see, at just the right time, when we were still powerless, Christ died for the ungodly. Very rarely will anyone die for a righteous person, though for a good person someone might possibly dare to die. But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us,” (Romans 5:6-8, NIV). The sacrifice of Jesus is still the proof of God’s love revealed for us. He continues to demonstrate his love toward us by grace through faith in Christ. It is a love that will never disappoint, and will continue to satisfy today, tomorrow, and into eternity. Let your heart rest securely there amid today’s disappointments.
Conway, Loris, Aynor and Western Horry
■ St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 3449 S.C. 65, will be distributing food on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month from 10 a.m. until noon.
■ Goretown Missionary Baptist Church, 581 S.C. 348, Loris will hold revival services with Brother Robert Brown, evangelist, Feb. 10-11, 7 p.m. There will be special singing nightly.
■ Bethany Bible Chapel, 1668 Four Mile Road, Conway, will hold its Annual 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament March 12. The gym opens at 8:30 a.m. and play begins at 9 a.m. sharp. There will be a free lunch. Call Lee McCormick at (843) 340-2817 or Dave Rickert at (843) 248-3488.
■ Loris First United Methodist Church, 3507 Broad St., has a blessing box in the church available each Friday from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. This box contains non-perishable food items, and individuals in need are encouraged to come to the church at those times. Also, if you would like to donate items, please place them in the box.
■ Dogwood Hill Baptist Church, 1040 Mt. Zion Road in Loris, has a food pantry on the third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
■ Salem Baptist Church, 4008 Salem Road in Aynor, opens its food bank on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. until noon. The mission: “We serve Christ when we serve people.”
Call (843) 347-5168 or go online to www.stjamesconway.org.
Myrtle Beach / The Coast
■ The thrift store at Myrtle Beach Christian Church, 1226 Burcale Road, Myrtle Beach is now open each week, Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. You are encouraged to come out to browse and buy, and, in so doing, you’ll be supporting this community outreach. Call (843) 236-1121.
■ We’re All God’s Children (WAGC), a local nonprofit organization, is seeking volunteers for a life-changing short-term mission trip to Zambia, Africa.
The trip will be Aug. 6-21 as the group serves God by serving others. On this short-term mission trip volunteers will get to work directly with residents in several small rural villages providing a service and making memories that will last a lifetime!
Anticipated projects for this year’s trip include child evangelism, teacher and classroom support, hosting a variety of workshops, and installing a clean water well. Additionally, they will be offering several free vision clinics where villagers are examined and provided with free prescription eyeglasses, if needed. No experience is necessary, training will be provided. All ages from teens to seniors are welcome to apply. This is a wonderful trip for a parent and teenage child.
WAGC has been working in Zambia since 2010 and has established strong ties with the villages served there. They have installed clean water wells, helped build schools, held free vision clinics, taught the teachers and shared the gospel of Christ with thousands living in extreme poverty.
“If you have felt God calling you to serve His people in a more intimate way and love to travel, this is a great opportunity,” according to Carol Fanelli, founder of WAGC. “Our base of operations include a mission house with electricity and plumbing, but every day we travel out to bush communities and experience life in a rural African village.”
WAGC is a 503(c)(3) nonprofit organization headquartered in Myrtle Beach. WAGC is committed to sharing the light and love of Christ to the underserved and partners with organizations and individuals who live in the areas we serve and understand the needs of the people.
Anyone interested should contact Carol Fanelli at info@wereallgodschildren.org or 717-278-0979 or visit www.WereAllGodsChildren.org
■ You are invited to the following services and activities at The Well by The Sea, 211 Forestbrook Road:
Something NEW: Broadcasting live on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. on The Well By The Sea Facebook Live, THE DEEP DIVE is a question and answer show fueled by questions sent in by the community. Questions can be about God, the Bible, prophecy, things relating to the Christian life or any spiritual things that you don't understand or do wonder about. No serious question is excluded. They will be entered into the queue for an upcoming show. "LIKE" The Well By The Sea's Facebook page and be automatically notified when the show is about to begin. You may also replay whatever you miss. If watching the show live, you may send a question in the comments section. Or, send questions to: deacondebhamilton@gmail.com.
Also, at the Well By The Sea: In-person Bible study/discussion group on the “9 Supernatural Gifts of the Holy Spirit” on Mondays at 11 a.m. (no cost, no RSVP, masks required).
An in-person (or Zoom) weekly bereavement/loss support group meets every Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Email debhamilton56@gmail.com.
In-person hangout for young adults (ages 18-30); every Saturday at 7 p.m. Come for a free meal and planned activity. Email personalityprism@gmail.com.
■ The Socastee Pantry is now open and serving. This food pantry will be located at A Father’s House, 4513 U.S. 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach. Hours are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m.-10 a.m.
The pantry is sponsored by Faith Outreach Ministries and operated by local veterans. It will provide much-needed food and necessities to the needy in this community. Call (843) 474-9900 or visit www.faithoutreachministries-gs.org.
■ New Beginnings Monthly Food Distribution - Drive-Thru is held at the Church of the Resurrection on the third Saturday of every month, 8901 U.S. 17 Bypass, Northbound side, Surfside Beach 29577 (843) 215-4500.
This is a call for volunteers as well as a notice about this Holiday distribution for people in need. Email janebuck@sccoast.net regarding volunteer opportunities and other questions.
The Enhanced Holiday Food Distribution is a no-cost event in partnership with Faith Outreach Ministries of the Grand Strand and the Lowcountry Food Bank, held on the third Saturday of every month, 8 a.m.-10 a.m. Cars begin lining up at 7 a.m.
Upcoming dates are Feb.19, March 19 and April 16.
Hablamos Español.
■ Temple Emanu-el by the Sea, 406 65th Ave. north in Myrtle Beach is a conservative group. Call (843) 449-5552.
Rabbi Avi Perets www.mbsynagogue.org Facebook
Services are available on Zoom and at the Temple.
Tetzaveh, Feb 12
FRIDAY: 6 p.m.
SHABBAT: 10 a.m.
“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities with wearing a mask and physical distancing.” Call: (843) 449-5552.
Advanced Hebrew and adult education has been canceled for Feb. 9.
Hebrew School
4 p.m.-6 p.m.
The Steffi Nathan Scholarship Fund is open to all Jewish College students. Applications are available in the temple office.
Scholarships are awarded each semester.
Fostering Hope
Sisterhood is once again collecting socks and underwear (any age/any size) for Fostering Hope.
Helping Hand
Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach is in need of the following items: deodorant, peanut butter and jelly
Drop off items in the box in the Rosen Center lobby.
Book Club will be held at PF Chang’s Feb. 14 at 11 a.m. The book will be There There by Tommy Orange (843) 592-9913.
Violins of Hope SC will be held April 24 at 4 p.m. in the Myrtle Beach High School Music & Arts Center at 3302 Robert M. Parkway, Myrtle Beach, 29572.
Go to https://violinsofhopescticketspice.com/violins-of-hope-sc for tickets.
■ Faith Church on S.C. 90 in Little River sponsors Celebrate Recovery on Tuesdays at 6 p.m.
■ Together in Christ has a Wednesday Zoom prayer meeting from noon-12:30 p.m. each week. Prayer changes everything and you are invited to pray with the mid-week group. Email hgprayer@sccoast.net.
■ St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Ave. in Murrells Inlet, has a life chain every first Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on U.S. 17 Business near the church driveway. You are invited to participate in this event. (Bring a chair if not able to stand for the hour.) Contact Joanne Bennett at (614) 313-8425 or email Joanne.bennett55@ gmail.com.
■ Temple Shalom, 4023 Belle Terre Blvd., invites you to Shabbat services each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Call (843) 903-6634 or go online to templeshalommyrtlebeach.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.