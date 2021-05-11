One person died and multiple others were injured in a head-on crash in Galivants Ferry Monday night, authorities said.
The wreck happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Barnhill Road near the Sycamore Circle intersection, authorities said.
The driver of a 2007 four-door Nissan tried to pass a 2013 Nissan SUV and instead collided with an oncoming 2017 Jeep, said Sgt. Sonny Collins with the S.C. Highway Patrol. The driver of the Jeep was killed in the crash.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded and the wreck required extrication operations, according to a Tweet from HCFR. One person was taken to the hospital by helicopter and three others were transported by ambulance.
The name of the deceased has not been released yet.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.