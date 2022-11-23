Ollie Best
A graveside service for Ollie Best, 93, is planned for Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery, 2408 South Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach, Nov. 27 at 2:30 p.m., officiated by the Rev. Wayne Brown.
Mrs. Best, of Myrtle Beach, passed away Nov. 20.
She was born in Galivants Ferry.
Ollie was married to Willie L. Best, Dec. 24, 1945. She and Willie moved to Myrtle Beach with their son, Glen, in the late 1940s. She was a lifelong Horry County resident.
Ollie was an active member of First Baptist Church of Myrtle Beach and a member of the Williamson Sunday School Class. She not only volunteered at FBC, but also at Grand Strand Medical Center, MB Primary and Elementary schools and other organizations. Ollie was a homemaker, who loved the beach and sunshine. She liked to sew and crochet and was very dedicated to her family.
Ollie was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie Barnhill and Eva Mae Flowers of Galivants Ferry; her husband, Willie Best of Myrtle Beach; many brothers and sisters; and her son, Glen Best of Myrtle Beach.
She is also survived by her brother, Carl Barnhill of Columbia; grandchildren, Susan Anderson (Robbie) of Belmont, N.C., Donovan Frey (Jes) of Myrtle Beach, Glenn Best (Jessica) of Myrtle Beach; and great-grandchildren, Callie Frey, Kendall Frey, Lauren Frey, Reece Anderson, Christian Best and Kinsley Best.
The family gratefully requests any memorial gifts be made to First Baptist Church, 500 Fourth Ave. North, Myrtle Beach, S.C., 29577.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
