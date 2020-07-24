MYRTLE BEACH—Zeta Kathryn Elliott, 56, wife of John Henry Elliott Jr., died July 16 at her residence.
She was born Feb. 2, 1964, in Myrtle Beach, a daughter of the late Acie Verlon and Nelda Janet Wood Blake.
She was also preceded in death by sister Virginia Oyster.
She was the assistant manager of the Blake Motel, and was a member of Harristown Full Gospel Holiness Church.
Survivors including her husband are: daughter Jessica Renee Elliott of Sumter; brother Acie Verlon Blake Jr. of Myrtle Beach; sister Vera Ann Blake of Myrtle Beach; nieces and nephews Moriah Rose and Zoe Kathryn Baxley, Randy Otis Elliott, and Emma Caroline Brooks and great-niece Hazel Erin Elliott.
Funeral services were held July 19 at Harristown Full Gospel Holiness Church. Interment followed at the church cemetery.
McMillan-Small Funeral Home was in charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.