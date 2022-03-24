Yvonne “Evie” Reyes Johnson
NICHOLS-Memorial services for Yvonne “Evie” Reyes Johnson, 71, will be held April 2 at 11 a.m. in Pleasant View Baptist Church with Pastor Kevin McAnulty officiating.
Mrs. Johnson passed away March 21 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born March 20, 1951 in New York, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Modesto Reyes and the late Istra Ortiz Reyes. Mrs. Yvonne worked with Baptist Hospital of Miami as an administrative assistant for twenty years until her retirement.
Survivors include her husband of forty-four years, Richard Johnson of Nichols; three sons, Jason Johnson and his wife Valerie of Aynor, Derek Johnson and his wife Kayla of Four Oaks, N.C., and Michael Johnson and his wife Kaitlynn of Sedalia, Mo.; six grandchildren, Austin Johnson, Amelia Johnson, Selah Johnson, Elijah Johnson, Kamryn Montgomery and Alauria Montgomery; and two brothers, Carl M. Reyes of Miami, Fla., and Louie R. Reyes of Nichols.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. prior to services on Saturday morning at the church.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or online at www.stjude.org.
Please sign Mrs. Johnson’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
