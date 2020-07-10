MYRTLE BEACH—Yvonne Edge Weeks, 88, passed away July 3.
Mrs. Weeks was born in Whiteville, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Daniel Kermit and Mattie Ward Edge.
She was predeceased by brother Eugene Ray Edge and sisters Marietta Fay McDonald and Betty Jane Sealey.
Surviving are her husband of 63 years, Robert Shirer Weeks; children Joel Harris Weeks and his wife Melody Melissa Wingard Weeks of Lexington and Bonnie Weeks Glendinning and husband Paul Glendinning of Myrtle Beach; grandchildren Robert Miles Glendinning and wife Amy Deligdisch of Conway, Dorothy Ellen Turner and husband Brandon Matthew Turner of Cheraw, Colin Shirer Glendinning, Elizabeth Yong Glendinning and Jordan Robert Weeks, all of Myrtle Beach, Audrey Yvonne Glendinning of Greenville and Megan Christine Weeks Fink and husband Jonathan Adam Fink of Richmond, Virginia; one great-grandchild and sisters Nancy Joyce Forrest and Hilda Lee Dores, both of Holden Beach, North Carolina, and Sandra May Mihal of Wilmington, North Carolina.
The family truly regrets that due to the Coronavirus and CDC regulations, the funeral service must be limited in attendance. Please contact the family for information and continue to keep them in your prayers.
Memorials may be sent to Child Evangelism Fellowship Greater Pee Dee at www.cefgpd.org
