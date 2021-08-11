Yanner Hemingway
TABOR CITY, N.C.-Funeral services for Yanner Hemingway, 71, will be held Aug. 13 at 2 p.m. with Apostle Terry McLean officiating.
Mrs. Hemingway, wife of Alford Hemingway, passed away Aug. 9 in Seacoast Medical Center.
Born May 15, 1950 in Tabor City, N.C., to the late Buster Hemingway and the late Daisy Jackson Hemingway. Mrs. Hemingway enjoyed gardening, flowers, animals and canning. She loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
In addition to her husband, survivors include three daughters, Lenora Hemingway (Chris) of Loris, Felesia Hemingway of Loris, and Makesha E. Hemingway of Tabor City; grandchildren, Wykenia Brown (Jatravian), Raymond Hemingway, Jarasha Hemingway, TryShawn Hemingway, Deanna Bennett, Tyrese Hemingway, Nonchalont Gerald (Rakeem), Layna Hemingway; a special great-nephew and caregiver, Clifton "Tosay" Hemingway; a sister, Zeary Mae Gore (John L.); three sisters-in-law, Esther Hemingway, Margaret Hemingway and Maxine Hemingway; and a special friend and cousin, Garlean Rutledge.
Mrs. Hemingway was predeceased by a daughter, Janet Hemingway; a grandson, Jaylon C. Hemingway; five brothers, Ronald Hemingway, Wonda Hemingway, Conda Hemingway, Eddie Gene Hemingway and Leonard Hemingway; five sisters, Shirley Mae Bellamy, Verna Mae Gore, Vinnie Goodson, Lula Ann Batten and Anna Willard.
A visitation of family and friends will be held Aug. 12 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at Goldfinch Funeral Home Loris Chapel.
Goldfinch Funeral Home of Loris is serving the family.
