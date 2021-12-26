Wynne Holt Floyd
LORIS-Funeral services for Wynne Holt Floyd, 65, will be held Dec. 27 at 2 p.m. in Loris First Baptist Church with Pastor Dr. Louis Venable and Dr. Wayne Brown officiating. Committal services will follow in Green Sea Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Floyd passed away Dec. 22 in MUSC in Charleston.
Born Oct. 26, 1956 in Conway, she was the daughter of Dr. Winferd Dale Holt and Mary Lester Sarvis Holt. She was a graduate of Presbyterian College and a Certified Public Accountant.
She worked with the Horry County School District for several years before beginning her career with ForYou, Inc. Mrs. Floyd was a longtime active member of Loris First Baptist Church where she was known for her devout faith and euphonious voice.
Mrs. Floyd’s love for her family and friends went unquestioned. She continuously covered them in prayer and offered her help when needed. She was faithful, altruistic, caring and compassionate with an infectious smile that captivated those around her.
She was crowned Strawberry Festival Princess, Queen of Cotton and Miss Loris in 1977 before advancing to compete in the Miss South Carolina Pageant. After her competition days, she continued her love for pageantry by becoming a Certified Pageant Judge and she judged for many years. She was active in many civic affairs and also served as a chairman of the Loris Bog-Off. Mrs. Floyd enjoyed spending time with her family, needlepointing timeless pieces and cheering for her Clemson Tigers.
Survivors, including her parents of Loris, are her husband of 41 years, Benjamin Kemp Floyd Jr.; one son, Benjamin Kemp “Jamin” Floyd III and his wife Tiffany of Easley; one daughter, Mary Reagan Holt Floyd Kennedy and her husband Brian of Loris; one granddaughter, Mary Blakely Lane “Peep” Kennedy of Loris; one brother, Winferd Dale Holt II and his wife Tammy of Loris; nephews, Dr. Winferd Dale “Trace” Holt III and William Logan Holt of Loris; sister-in-law, Buena Vista Clark and her husband Steven of Sumter; one niece, Stefanie Durham and her husband David of Sumter; nephew, Ryan Floyd Clark and his wife Heather of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; many cousins; and her beloved “Belle”.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. on Dec. 27 in Loris First Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Loris First Baptist Church, 3117 Main St., Loris 29569 or to Green Sea Cemetery Fund, c/o Mrs. Renee Long, P.O. Box 62, Green Sea 29545.
Please sign Mrs. Floyd’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call (843) 756-7001.
