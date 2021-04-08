Edward H. Lackey
A graveside service with Military Honors for Edward H. Lackey, 96, will be held April 12 at 11 a.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery with Pastor Hank Corcoran officiating.
Lackey passed away April 7.
Born in Winchester, Tenn., a he was a son of the late James R. and Lilly Brown Lackey. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served his country in World War II. Mr. Lackey was an avid music lover and a devoted fan of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Mr. Lackey was predeceased by his wife, Ada E. Lackey; one brother, James Lackey; and two sisters, Lillian Peterson and Evelyn Smith.
Survivors include his son, Roger Lackey (Sharyn) of Myrtle Beach; two grandchildren, Kimberlie Bowers (Frank) of Leesburg, Va., and Sandra Alford (Leroy) of Myrtle Beach; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
Memorials may be sent to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel is serving the family.
