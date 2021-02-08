Chad Oneal Woodberry
GRESHAM-Chad Oneal Woodberry, 42, passed away Feb. 5 at his residence.
Born Aug. 20, 1978, in Florence County, he was a son of Royal Oneal Woodberry and the late Judy Raye Coward Woodberry Hyder.
He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Ruda Woodberry, and his maternal grandparents, Donald and Sarah Coward.
Chad was a loving son, father, fiancé, nephew and friend to everyone he met.
He was an avid outdoors person who loved to hunt and fish. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his son Tanner.
In addition to his father, Oneal Woodberry, he is survived by his son, Tanner Oneal Woodberry; his Fiancé, Kelly Nicole Benton; paternal grandmother, Patricia Woodberry; several aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins and other family and friends who will miss him.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Please sign the guest book at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.