Winifred Mae Garrison
Winifred Mae Garrison 85, of Myrtle Beach answered the Master's call Oct. 9 at McLeod Seacoast in Little River.
Winnie was the beloved wife of Martin “Marty” for 60 years until her passing.
Winnie was born in New Haven, Conn., the daughter of the late Louis and Amy Roberts.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Faith Barber, Dottie Roberts and Virginia Slavin.
Left to cherish Winnie's memory are her husband, Marty; her sisters, Marjorie Garrison and Carol Shultz; two sons, Mark and Tim Garrison; a grandson, Noah Garrison; a granddaughter, Bree Garrison, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Winnie was a member of Timberlake Baptist Church and a devout prayer warrior for all of those in need. She found her strength in God each day. Isaiah 40:31.
A graveside service at North Myrtle Beach Memorial Gardens & Veterans Center will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Winnie to the Timberlake Baptist Church, Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
