Wilson Mishoe
A funeral service for Wilson Mishoe, 84, will be held July 13 at 11 a.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Lee Singleton officiating.
Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery with the Rev. Cliff Mixon speaking.
Mishoe passed away July 9.
Born Dec.11, 1937 in Loris, he was a son of the late Elmer Hermis Mishoe and Esther Todd Mishoe.
Wilson was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He was a U.S. Army veteran (Korean conflict).
Mr. Mishoe is survived by his wife of fifty-six years, Sandra Kay Bigger Mishoe; son, Kevin Mishoe (Amanda); daughter, Heather Marsh (Barry); one sister, IIa Mishoe; five grandchildren and many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
