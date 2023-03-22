Wilmer Eugene Staub
Wilmer Eugene Staub, 81, passed away March 20 in Conway Medical Center.
Born May 15, 1941 in Pleasant Valley, Md., he was a son of the late Wilmer Staub and Leona Hiner Staub.
Gene was a loving husband, father, brother and friend to everyone he met.
Gene is survived by his wife, Mary Staub; son, Michael Eugene Staub and his wife, Connie; daughter, Jeannie Wickline and her husband, Tommy; brother, Ronnie Staub; three grandchildren, Steven Staub, Stacey Sellers and Melinda Bjoro; five great-grandchildren, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
There are not any services planned at this time.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US-378, Conway is serving the family.
