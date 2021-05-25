Willie Iverson Martin
A memorial service for Willie Iverson Martin, 84, will be held May 28 at 10:30 a.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel.
Mr. Martin passed away May 24 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center following a short illness.
Born in Allendale, he was a son of the late Eugene Pressley and Frances Harden Martin. Prior to his retirement in 1994, he was employed with the United States Post Office, Myrtle Beach Branch for 29 years. He is preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn M. Moore; a brother, Thomas A. “Buddy” Martin III; a nephew, Thomas A. Martin IV; and his beloved friend, Barbie.
Surviving are a brother, Eugene "Gene" Martin of Hilton Head; several nieces and nephews; and a fur companion, his cat, Peanut.
Memorials may be sent to Brookgreen Gardens, 1931 Brookgreen Garden Drive, Murrells Inlet 29576.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
