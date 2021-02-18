Adalynn Mae Williamson
SHELBYVILLE, TENN.-A graveside service for Adalynn Mae Williamson will be held Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. in Pee Dee Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.
The infant passed away Feb. 11. She was born Jan. 21 in Murfreesboro, Tenn., daughter of Brandon and Honna Adams Williamson.
She was predeceased by a brother, Wyatt Samuel Williamson.
Adalynn was a ray of sunshine, a beautiful little angel who brought so much love and joy even in such a short time.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her siblings, Edward Dean Williamson, Samuel Kenneth Williamson, Sebastian Adam Williamson and Abigail Eve Williamson; maternal grandparents, Mary Hernandez (Fernando) of Conway and Bill Adams of Tennessee; paternal grandparents, Cindy Reynolds (Travis) and Steve Williamson (Tina) of Conway.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home for the expense of Adalynn’s service.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.