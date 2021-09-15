William Tracy Todd
William Tracy Todd, 53, passed away Sept. 15 following complications from COVID.
Mr. Todd was the husband of Tregina Huggins and son of Doris and Larry Ray Hayes, and the late Billy Joe Todd.
In addition to his father, he was predeceased by one sister, Annie Joe Todd. Mr. Tracy was owner of All American Fence where he spent a lot of time working hard. He will be remembered to others as one that loved his children and was a really great father.
Mr. Todd loved the outdoors where he spent time gardening and working in the yard. Surviving Mr. William Tracy Todd is his wife of the home, Tregina; two sons: William Conner Todd and William Cole Todd; six daughters, Brittany Abigail Todd, Amanda Tracey Todd, Maddison Mary Joe Todd, Chelsea Todd Jordan, Cierra Todd and Maria Page; one brother, Larry Ray Hayes II; and one sister, Sheila Fry.
A private graveside service will be held for Mr. Todd.
Johnson Funeral Home is serving the family.
