William Gordon Shoaf
William Gordon Shoaf, 78, of Conway passed away March 10 at his residence with his loving wife by his side.
No local services are planned at this time.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
William Gordon Shoaf
William Gordon Shoaf, 78, of Conway passed away March 10 at his residence with his loving wife by his side.
No local services are planned at this time.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
In his first two months in office, President Joe Biden has issued a number of executive orders that reversed policies of the previous administration. He stopped construction of the southern border wall, changed immigration policy and lifted some restrictions on federal abortion funding. As a whole, do you think President Biden’s executive orders have been good for the United States?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.