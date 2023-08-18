William S. “Bill” McCutcheon
Memorial services for William S. “Bill” McCutcheon, 73, will be held Aug. 31 at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with the Rev. Stephen Watkins officiating.
Mr. McCutcheon passed away early on the morning of Aug. 14 at his home.
Born May 25, 1950 in Conway, he was a son of the late John Betts McCutcheon Sr. and the late Mary Adelyn Goldfinch McCutcheon.
He was a 1968 graduate of Conway High School. He attended Coastal Carolina University and graduated from Campbell University.
Over the past year, Mr. McCutcheon had battled health issues and continued to fight until the end of his life. As the CEO of the American Kart Racing Association (AKRA), he spent multiple hours each day during his last week working in the office, fielding and making phone calls in an effort to best position AKRA and his family for the future.
Bill was a South Carolina native, who spent most of his adult life living in Monroe, NC, southeast of Charlotte near the South Carolina border. He was a lifelong kart racer and industry member who owned a variety of karting-related companies and race teams, including McCutcheon Motorsports and R/T Leathers along with his wife, Linnie. Bill’s lasting legacy will be AKRA, which he founded in 2005 following a successful stint as World Karting Association’s director of 4-cycle programs including the Speedway Dirt, Speedway Pavement and Gold Cup series.
He was predeceased by a sister, Mary Ruth McCutcheon Baxter.
Surviving are his wife of 28 years, Linnie McCutcheon; two daughters, Blair McCutcheon and her husband Brian of Monroe, NC, and Marsha Barnes Gaylord of Monroe, NC; one son, Walter Barnes; and one grandson, Talon Gaylord; one brother, John B. “Jack” McCutcheon Jr. and his wife Libby of Conway; and three nephews, Edward McCutcheon, Jay McCutcheon and Charles Baxter.
The family will receive friends Aug. 31, 1 p.m.-2 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials may be sent to the charity of ones choice.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.