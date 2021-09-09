William Rudolph “Rudy” Causey Jr.
A graveside service for William Rudolph “Rudy” Causey Jr., 73, with Military Honors, will be held Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery with the Rev. Steve Cashion officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the cemetery.
Mr. Casey passed away Monday Sept. 6.
Born in Conway, he was the son of the late William Rudolph Causey and the late Ethel Rogers Causey.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Merilyn Hendrick Causey of Conway; three daughters, Rebecca Harper (Scott), Jennifer Causey and Annette Causey (Brandon Ray) of Conway; five grandchildren, Bryson Harper, Anna Margaret Harper, Cassy Ray, Isabella Ray and William Ray; one sister, Ann Holden (Ivan) of Georgetown; and nephew, Rhett Holden of Georgetown. He loved his family dearly which included many brothers/sisters-in-law as well as nieces and nephews.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from the SC Department of Transportation after 28 years of service.
“Mr. Rudy” was also a faithful member of Homewood Baptist Church for more than 60 years.
As an RA leader at Homewood Baptist Church for many years, he was a believer in "We are ambassadors for Christ" (2 Cor. 5:20, KJV). The R.A. boys he led have become men, but have always remained “his boys.”
Mr. Rudy wanted to share Christ’s love but what he gained was a great love for each of the boys and the joy of seeing them become the Christlike men that they are today.
Mr. Rudy’s enjoyed having young men bring him a fish with a “fish tale”. He also loved teaching his grandkids to be helpful to others.
Memorials may be sent to Homewood Baptist Church, 3296 Highway 319 East, Conway 29526.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.