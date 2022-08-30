William Ralph Lewis "Bill" Bonome
William Ralph Lewis "Bill" Bonome, 65, passed away peacefully at home with his family in Conway Aug. 23.
Bill was born Aug. 20, 1957 to Ralph and Phyllis (Fox) Bonome in Charleston, W.Va. He grew up in the Air Force and traveled the world, then proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps until 1974.
Bill had a long and safe career driving big trucks over the road where he met and married his wife, Kelly. His career switched to driving locally when his daughter Danielle was born. His final job was working for 17 years with Horry County Public Works.
Bill was known for speaking his mind, fondly telling stories about the Marines and trucking, but mostly about his love for his daughter.
Bill leaves behind his wife of 35 years, Kelly; and their daughter, Danielle. He was predeceased by his parents, Ralph Lewis Bonome and Phyllis Ann Fox; and half-sister, Kim Johnson.
At his own request, he asked to be cremated by Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services in Myrtle Beach. No services are planned; instead, Bill wished for others to remember him for the life he lived and for family to scatter his ashes later in his home state of West Virginia.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.