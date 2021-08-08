William McRoy Craft
A celebration of life for William McRoy ”Teny Boy” Craft, 45, was held by his family Aug. 8 in New Hope Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.
Mr. Craft passed away Aug. 6 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Born Oct. 29, 1975 in Conway, he was a son of Janice Barfield Craft and the late William Ernest Craft.
In addition to his father, he was predeceased by a sister, Ginny Craft.
Teny was a loving son, father, brother and friend. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time on the river especially hanging out at Punch Bowl Landing. Teny loved to pick and bring laughter to others. He will surely be missed by everyone who knew him.
In addition to his mother Janice Craft, Mr. Craft is survived by a son, William “Alex” Craft; one stepson, Michael Strickland (Cierra); one brother, Brian Craft (Nicole); and many other family & friends who will miss him.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
