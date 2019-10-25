MYRTLE BEACH—William K. Kovack, age 92, died Oct. 17 at Waccamaw Community Hospital.
He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late William and Katherine Tomasko.
William was a U.S. Army veteran and he received five Bronze Stars. He loved serving in the Army.
He and wife Doris moved to Myrtle Beach for the weather and fishing. He loved to fish. Everyone who knew him will miss his wry sense of humor.
Survivors include Doris, his wife of 69 years; sons Robert J. (Diane) Kovack of Fairview Park, Ohio, and John Phillip Kovack of Cleveland, Ohio, and Michael J., Stephen and Alyssa.
Service will be private.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.