William John “Bud” Grazioli
William John “Bud” Grazioli, 51, passed away Sept. 13 in Grand Strand Medical Center.
Born April 13, 1970 at Altus AFB in Oklahoma, he was the son of Dominic Frances Grazioli and Esther Iva Lord Grazioli.
Bud was predeceased by his father Dominic Frances Grazioli.
He is survived by his wife, Karianne Moore Grazioli; mother, Esther Iva Grazioli; sister, Victoria Grazioli and her husband James Bilbro; brothers, Andrew Thomas “Tom” Grazioli and Dominic Grazioli and his wife, Tina; nephew, Dominic; and niece, Lauren.
He was a graduate of Socastee High School and Coastal Carolina College. He worked for IBM, as a computer technician, for more than 35 years and continued his journey with the company Smart 3rd Party doing what he loved.
Bud was introduced to darts at a young age by his father and loved the sport so much that he
continued to play until his passing. He was the founder of Ghost On The Coast and steel tip dart tournaments, that were held in Myrtle Beach for the past 22 years. One thing about Bud, he never met a stranger.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
