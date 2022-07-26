William James “Jim” Langston Jr.
SENECA-Funeral services for William James “Jim” Langston Jr., 79, were held July 5 in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Patrick Jones. Burial followed in Lakeside Cemetery.
Mr. Langston passed away June 30.
Born May 26, 1943, he was the son of William James Langston and Bertha Nell “Buff” Tanner Langston Massey. The elder Mr. Langston was killed in action Dec. 9, 1943 in Italy during WWII.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his stepfather, John K. Massey Sr. and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Debra D. Langston; his brothers, John K. Massey Jr. and his wife Donna, Philip T. Massey and his wife Holly, and Bernard C. Massey and his wife Paula; his sister-in-law, Donna Suhrstedt and her husband Fred; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family and friends.
Jim graduated from Conway High School and from Forest Rangers School in Lake City, Fla. He and Debra married in 1977 and lived in Conway until their move to Seneca in 2007.
Jim’s career included working with the Forestry Service in Oregon, with Georgia Pacific for a number of years, and in the pest control industry, from which he retired. He was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church in Seneca and enjoyed all kinds of outdoor activities.
Jim was an avid Clemson fan. He also enjoyed hiking in more recent years and scuba diving in his earlier, more adventurous days.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
