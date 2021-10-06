William James Grainger
LORIS-Graveside services for William James Grainger, 66, will be held Oct. 8 at 4 p.m. in Lake Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Tommy Shelley officiating.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 7 in Hardwick Funeral Home.
Mr. Grainger, of Loris, died Oct. 3 in the McLeod Loris Hospital.
Born June 9, 1955 in Mullins, he was the son of the late Floyd Grainger and the late Bernice Bullard Grainger. He worked in construction, loved fishing , and was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his three children, Vernadene Grainger, Kayla Grainger and her husband Cory of Loris and Tresta Grainger Doyle and her husband Dale of Loris; seven grandchildren, Sunni Doyle, Christian Doyle, Jordan Grainger, Chase Ward, Chevy Ward, Colton Ward and Shelby Grainger; one great-grandchild, Kamdyn Musick; and one sister, Dorothy Sweat of Florence.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his loving wife, Sandra Fowler Grainger; three brothers, Eugene Grainger, Winston Grainger and Archie Grainger; and a sister, Eloise Stanton.
Please sign Mr. Grainger’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
