MYRTLE BEACH—William James Cairns, 82, passed away Nov. 22 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
Born in Koppel, Pennsylvania, and a longtime resident of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Richard and Mary Cairns.
William was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was an avid golfer and a Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Marilyn; daughter Mary Mosteller of Murrells Inlet; granddaughter Mikayla Mosteller; brothers Richard (Joann) Cairns and David Cairns; sister-in-law Barbara Stanko; brother-in-law Dan (Sue) Kreshon and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two infant daughters.
Service is to be determined at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to March of Dimes, 314 Laurel St., Suite 201, Conway, SC 29526, or St. Michael Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Ave, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
