William John Kleinstuber
Funeral services for William J. Kleinstuber, 74, will be held Nov. 15 at 11 a.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel.
Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Kleinstuber died Nov. 10 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Born Jan. 30, 1948 in Long Island New York, he was a son of the late John William Kleinstuber and Lillian Margaret Kleinstuber.
He was also predeceased by a son, Billie Joe Martin.
Mr. Kleinstuber enjoyed golfing and was a twenty-three year Air Force veteran.
Mr. Kleinstuber is survived by his wife of twenty years, Cecelia Milligan Kleinstuber; one son, Clyde E. Strickland (Shelia); one daughter, Cindy Saiani (Jeffery); one brother, Robert Johnson; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends Nov. 14, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., at Watson Funeral Services.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway, is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.