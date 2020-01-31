MYRTLE BEACH—William Howard Hamilton Jr., 67, died Jan. 23 at his residence.
Born in Ridgewood, New Jersey, he was a son of the late Helen and William Howard Hamilton Sr.
William was the owner of Waldwick Lawn and Garden in New Jersey for 17 years, and he worked for Lowes for five years. He was vice president of the HOA for five years at Palmetto Glen.
He enjoyed music, cars and liked to help his neighbors.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Lorraine Hamilton; sister Barbara Kosky (Daniel) and nieces and nephews.
No services are planned at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 950 48th Ave., N. Suite 101, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577, or to Heartland Hospice, 2411 N. Oaks St. Suite 108, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.