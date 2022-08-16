William Hal Harrell
Graveside services for William Hal Harrell, 85, were held Aug. 10 in Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Steven Hyman officiating.
Mr. Harrell passed away Aug. 6 in McLeod Loris.
He was born Sept. 20, 1936, in Horry County, a son of the late William David Harrell and Ina Mae Hardee Harrell.
He was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Frances Mae Todd Harrell; brother David Edward Harrell; sisters, Polly Anna Graham, Dorothy Mae Todd, Audrey Hazel Johnson and Billie Faye Williams
He was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend to all.
Mr. Hal retired from the City of Conway after working many years as its animal control officer. He enjoyed working in his yard and was known as the candy man wherever he went.
Mr. Harrell is survived by his sons, Hal Laverne Harrell (Betty) and Kenneth Dewayne Harrell; sisters, Ina Lynn Turner and Sara Frances Harrell; three grandchildren, Brad Harrell (Julie), Billy Harrell (Jolene) and Daniel Harrell; four great-grandchildren; along with many family and friends who will miss him.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
