MYRTLE BEACH—William H. Clark Jr., 81, passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 24 with his family by his side.
Born in Batavia, New York, he was the son of the late William H. Clark Sr. and Frances McGhan Clark.
He served with honor in the United States Air Force as a marksmanship instructor. He worked for National Fuel for 40 years and the Batavia Downs and Buffalo Raceways for 35 years in New York. He was a faithful member of St. Michael Catholic Church.
Surviving are his loving wife of 56 years, Margaret (Maggie) Gonzales Clark; daughters Barbara Ann Olveira (Guy) of Andover, Massachusetts, Jean Marie Nasello (Carl) of Rochester, New York, and Susan Kay Royce (David) of Warsaw, New York, and grandchildren Dylan and Noah Royce and Lucas and Gavin Oliveira.
A celebration of William’s life and committal to the St. Michael Catholic Church columbarium will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hope for the Warriors, www.hopeforthewarriors.org ,a veterans group committed to enriching the lives of our veteran’s.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
