MYRTLE BEACH—William Glass “Pat” Hazen, 95, passed away May 20 at his home with his family by his side.
Mr. Hazen was born Dec. 10, 1924, in Fort Worth, Texas, a son of the late Willard Glass Hazen and Manor Hoover Hazen.
He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach and was a longtime member of Parkway Presbyterian Church in Metairie, Louisiana.
Pat proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He attended Texas Christian University, and he graduated from the University of Texas at Austin.
Pat was a geophysicist for Gulf Oil and Helis Oil Company in New Orleans. He was a trustee of Austin Theological Seminary and a long time Boy Scout leader.
Pat was a lifetime Saints fan.
Pat was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years Jean Elizabeth “Betty” Greene Hazen and sister Sue H. Hendrick.
Surviving are son Bill Hazen (Donna) of Conway, daughter Elizabeth H. Mazurkiewicz (Joe) of Myrtle Beach; grandchildren Kelly Barco (Ben), Joanna Chavez (Chris), Pete Mazurkiewicz (Lauren) and Leah Mazurkiewicz; five great-grandchildren and many special friends.
The family truly regrets that due to the Coronavirus and CDC regulations a memorial service will have to be held at a later date.
Please keep the family in your prayers.
Memorials may be sent to Lower Cape Fear Hospice Mercy Care, 8216 Devon Court, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 or to First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach Building Fund, P.O. Box 70127, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-0127
The family would like to extend a thank you to the wonderful care their father received from Lower Cape Fear Hospice staff and the Homewatch caregivers.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
