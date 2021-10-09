William Franklin Williams
Graveside services for William Franklin Williams, 64, will be held Oct. 11 at 3 p.m. in Gethsemane Freewill Baptist Church of the PHF Cemetery on Pee Dee Hwy South. The family will visit with friends after the service at the cemetery.
Mr. Williams, husband of Janice Hucks Williams, passed away Oct. 9 at his residence following an extended illness.
Born Dec. 29, 1956, he was a member of Damascus Freewill Baptist Church in Conway. Mr. Williams loved being outdoors riding horses, hunting, fishing, go-kart racing and working on racecars.
He was predeceased by one son, Scottie Fowler.
In addition to his wife, Janice Hucks Williams of the home, Mr. Williams is survived by one son, Kevin Williams; one daughter, Regina Fowler; one stepson, Stephen Todd; and six stepdaughters, Sandy Todd, Angie, Wendy, Rachel, Michelle and Crystal; and many grandchildren.
Please remember to follow all social distancing and mask guidelines set by the CDC. Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com.
The Williams family is being served by Johnson Funeral Home of Aynor. Call (843) 358-5800.
