William Franklin Watts
LORIS-A funeral service for William Franklin Watts, 84, will be held March 29 at 2 p.m. in Jamestown Baptist Church with the Rev. Jamie Collins and the Rev. Robbin King officiating.
Burial will follow in Twin City Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Watts passed away March 26 at his residence with his loving family by his side.
Born Feb. 8, 1939 in Horry County, he was a son of the late Wilton Watts and Belle Boyd Watts.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, W.C. Watts Jr. and Paul Watts; and a sister, Betty Boyd.
Franklin was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend to everyone he met.
He owned and operated Franks Auto Parts for fifteen years and worked with Coca Cola for twenty-five years.
He was a member of Masonic Lodge #365 where he was a previous Worshipful Master and was also a member of Jamestown Baptist Church.
In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family and friends.
Mr. Watts is survived by his wife of sixty-two years, Annette Gause Watts; daughters, Pam Roberts (John) and Marsha Crosland (Thomas); brother, David Watts (Betty); two grandchildren, Davis Flowers and Garrett Flowers (Raina); one great-grandchild, Amelia Flowers, along with many other family and friends, too many to name, who will miss him.
The family will receive friends March 29 from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Jamestown Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to Jamestown Baptist Church Building Fund, 2916 Fourth Ave., Conway SC, 29527.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US- 378, Conway is serving the family.
