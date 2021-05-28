William Carol Elliott
William Carol Elliott, 69, passed away May 26.
Born in Lynchburg, Va., he was a son of the late Thomas Marvin Elliott and Josie Hamilton Hudson. He retired from The US Marine Corps after 24 years. Mr. Elliott was a member of The Masonic Lodge in San Diego, Calif.
Surviving are his wife, Diane Smith Elliott of Conway; one daughter, Denise Cooper (Dino) of San Diego, Calif.; two grandchildren, Xavier Cooper and Claudia Cooper; one stepson, Bobby Rigsby of Madison Heights, Va.; one brother, Michael Elliott of Evington, Va.; one sister, Sandra Elliott of Madison Heights, Va.; ex-wife and mother of his daughter, Frances Elliott of Evington, Va.; stepmother, Carrie O. Elliott of Evington, Va.; and one brother-in-law, Donald Gallagher of Dahlonega, Ga.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
