William Edwin “Bill” Mangas
A memorial service for William Edwin “Bill” Mangas, 83, will be held Aug. 21 at 1:30 p.m. in the Salvation Army Church, officiated by Captain Carl Melton and Commissioner James Knaggs. The church is located at 1415 Second Ave., Conway.
Mr. Mangas passed away July 26 following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s.
Born Dec. 16, 1938 in Butler County, Iowa, Bill was the son of the late Lee Howard Mangas and the late Lois Tindall Mangas. He had a great love of the outdoors and spent many years farming. Bill was a dedicated Christian, who served God through his membership in the Salvation Army Church and his neighbors and friends through acts of kindness and love. He loved his family deeply and his greatest joy was spending time with them.
Survivors include his wife of thirty years, Linda Knaggs Mangas; his children, Suzette Thomas and her husband Danny, Mark Mangas and his wife Diane, Jon Mangas and his wife Deneen, Laura McGaffee and her husband Larry, and Cerise LaGrange and her husband Steve; his stepchildren, Robert Schwalb and his wife Stacee, and Tara Scott and her husband Harold; eighteen grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; his sisters, Sally Jamieson and her husband Roger, Kathleen McMullen and Laura Gaddis and her husband Richard; and his mother-in-law, Evelyn Grimm.
In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his infant son, Jonathan Mangas; and his brother, Robert Mangas.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Salvation Army Church, P.O. Box 500, Conway, SC 29528.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family.
