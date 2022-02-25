William Ebert Fullwood
A memorial service for William Ebert Fullwood, 68, will be held March 3 at 11 a.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Freddie Young officiating.
Mr. Fullwood passed away Feb. 24 in McLeod Seacoast Medical Center.
Born Feb. 9, 1954 in Conway, he was a son of Pauline Martin Fullwood and the late William Bill Fullwood.
Mr. Fullwood enjoyed fishing, riding horses, building wagons and repairing small engines. He loved the outdoors.
In addition to his father, he was predeceased by a sister, Rose Mills.
Mr. Fullwood is survived by his wife, Rebecca Fullwood; his mother, Pauline Martin Fullwood; daughter, Victoria Fullwood; three brothers, Billy Fullwood, Lin Fullwood and John Fullwood; one sister, Darnell Hall, along with many other family and friends that will miss him.
A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
