William Warren Crafton
Funeral services for William Warren Crafton, 53, were held Dec. 18 in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Doug Batten and Timmy West officiating.
Mr. Crafton passed away Dec. 15 in Tidelands Georgetown Hospital. Born July 7, 1968 in Conway, Ark., he was a son of the late Larry Gene and Janice Studley Crafton.
He was also predeceased by a granddaughter, Madeline Crafton.
William enjoyed Razorback football, cooking, building and repairing things.
Mr. Crafton is survived by his wife, Melba Crafton of twenty-seven years; children, Austin Crafton (Vivian) and Julia Crafton; siblings, Gary Crafton (Kathern), Johnny Crafton (Lanette) and Sheila Myers; grandchildren, Serenity, and Natalie and his first grandson on the way, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
