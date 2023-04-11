William Charles “Trey” Jordan III
A Celebration of Life for William Charles “Trey” Jordan III, 30,will be held April 12 at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, 600 Beaty St., Conway. Interment will be at Oakey Swamp Baptist Church, 3795 on Juniper Bay Road, Conway following the Celebration of Life service.
Trey received his angel wings in Heaven April 8.
Born Dec. 3, 1992, Trey was the son of William Charles “Chuck” Jordan Jr. and Yonna Jordan.
He was born with many physical problems including spina bifida, hydrocephalus and paralysis. Trey's parents were told that Trey would likely not make it through the night. However, the doctors did not know that God had His perfect plan for Trey's life.
Throughout Trey's life, obstacles that he and his parents faced became challenges and successes. Though Trey never played with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, he was an active member of the Myrtle Beach Miracle League playing baseball, golf and soccer. Trey was the "face" of Trey's Way, a nonprofit that his parents organized to help with information, medical equipment and other help for parents with children and adults with special needs.
During Trey's life on this earth, he was hospitalized more than 300 times to include multiple surgeries, infections, implants and various other medical procedures. However, Trey never complained and often apologized to his parents because he was sick; never needing to but wanting to offer his apologies.
Trey was a fervent believer in prayer. If Trey talked with someone and knew that they were sick or had a problem, he told them he would pray for them and he did. Trey had such a belief in the power of prayer that he never minded asking others to pray for him.
Since April of 2022, Trey has been in and out of the hospital more than seven months. During these months in the hospital, Trey has been on many, many prayer lists and God has answered those prayers. During this period, Trey's doctors told his parents three times to gather the family quickly because he was not going to survive.
In God's infinite wisdom, He had further work for Trey to take part in. God's final design for Trey was to survive these declarations made in many different hospitals allowing them to see with their own eyes the power of prayer and serving a mighty God.
Trey was a member of Mount Hebron Church in Loris where he sang praises and served the Lord by taking up the tithes and offerings when he was able to attend. He verbally shared his feelings if his health or situations prevented him from being there because that is where he wanted to be.
Trey is survived by his parents, Chuck and Yonna Jordan; sister, Megan Martin (Mike); nephews, Mason Martin and Max Martin; niece, Madison Martin; grandparents, Bruce and Lynn Crocker, as well as his aunt, Lori Crocker and her husband Jacob Guerrero. Trey was the grandson of William C. Jordan Sr. and Margaret Dell Jordan, who predeceased him. Trey was a friend to many with whom he shared his joy and love of living and loving them for just who they were.
When reflecting on Trey's life, it becomes evident that he placed great value and importance on expressing love and appreciation toward others. This serves as a reminder for everyone to always tell those they care about that they love them and to remind them of God's love. Ultimately, the most valuable and greatest gift that we can ever give to someone is our love.
Trey's life serves as the ultimate example of how to live out these values. He made it a priority to express his love and appreciation toward others, and he always reminded those around him of God's love. Trey accepted everyone for who they were, and he never failed to make them feel valued and appreciated. His legacy reminds us of the importance of expressing love and gratitude towards others, and the impact it can have on their lives.
Visitation with the family and friends will be held at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway April 11 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
