William C. Holcomb
A memorial service for William C. “Bill” Holcomb, 79, will be held July 22 at 2 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Mack Hutson, the Rev. Bruce Davenport and the Rev. Jamey Collins officiating.
Mr. Holcomb went to be with the Lord July 11 in Conway, with his family by his side.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Jacqueline Holcomb; brother, Harold E. Holcomb; and sister, Shirley H. Dixon.
He is survived by his wife, Bev Holcomb; daughters, Angela Fulcher (Andy) and Laura Layman (David); grandchildren, Todd Powroznick (Tatiana), Kyle Powroznick, Reghan Powroznick and Rhayne Layman; great-grandsons, Joshua Powroznick and Christiopher Powroznick.
Bill was born in Cranberry, W.Va., and graduated from Rainelle High School, Class of 1960. He joined the Marine Corp after graduation and proudly served four years.
He moved his family to the Hopewell, Va., area to work.
He retired from Philip Morris and then relocated to Conway.
He was active in his church where he served in various positions and was always ready to talk to someone about their relationship with God.
Bill never met a stranger and was always the life of the party, dancing, playing his guitar and singing his favorite country songs.
He will be missed by his family and friends.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jamestown Baptist Church Building Fund, 2916 Fourth Ave. Conway, SC, 29527 or Gideons Bible International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, Tenn. 37214
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.
I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. Philippians 4:14
