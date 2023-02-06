William Bryant Parker
Funeral services for William Bryant Parker, 70, will be held Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. in North Conway Baptist Church with Dr. Jay Worthington officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Parker passed away Feb. 5.
Born in Conway, he was a son of the late Tommy Parker and late Lena Eloise Graham Greenwood. He was a member of North Conway Baptist Church. Mr. Parker was employed with Horry Electric Cooperative and was an avid gardener. He was a member of Conway Masonic Lodge #65.
Mr. Parker was predeceased by his wife, Lorita Merle Parker.
Surviving are two daughters, Camillia Dawn Parker and Anjuli Megan Parker (Ricky Marcum) of Conway; five grandchildren, Kaleb Bryant Parker, Kendal Hood, Crickette Parker, Ariannah Marcum and Caroline Marcum of Conway; three brothers, Frank Parker of Charlotte, N.C., Douglas Parker (Janice) of Nichols and Donald Greenwood of Conway; three sisters, Jean Isom (Mike) and Frances Bessimer (Bruce) of Conway, and Barbara Ann Hucks (Roger Dale) of Aynor; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Feb. 8, 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Memorials may be sent to North Conway Baptist Church Building Fund, 1608 Sessions St., Conway, SC 29526.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
