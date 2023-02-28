William “Billy” Bert Weaver III
A celebration of the life of William “Billy” Bert Weaver III, 85, will be held March 4 at 11 a.m. at Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Hwy, Murrells Inlet.
Mr. Weaver of Pawleys Island passed away Feb. 24 at NHC of Garden City.
Born Sept. 8, 1937 in Leaksville, N.C., he was a son of the late William Bert Weaver Jr. and Joyce Eileen Soeteber Weaver.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, William Bert Weaver IV.
He is survived by a son, Robert “Bob” Weaver of Pawleys Island; daughter, Margaret Gerardin and her husband Lionel of Alexandria, Va.; six grandchildren, William Bert Weaver V., Caroline Weaver, Carey Weaver, Aubrey Weaver, Morgan Weaver and Easton Weaver; three great-grandchildren, Liam, Clarke and Banks Weaver; one sister, Harriett Mary “Dolly” Altman (Mackie); daughter-in-law, Christie Weaver of Pawleys Island; and his wife of many years, Gayle Maxwell of Georgetown.
Billy was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching western movies, wheeling and dealing at yard sales and buying antiques.
Billy worked as a deputy for the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office for many years under Woodrow and Michael Carter.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
The family has requested that memorial donations be made in Billy’s name to St. Frances Animal Shelter, 125 Ridge St, Georgetown, SC 29440.
Condolences may be made at www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, (843) 651-1440) is assisting the family.
