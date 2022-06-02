William “Billy” Ambrose
Graveside services for William “Billy” Ambrose, 96, will be held June 5 at 2 p.m. in Aynor Cemetery with the Rev. Dean Conner and the Rev. Kelly Snelgrove officiating.
Mr. Ambrose passed away June 1.
Born Aug. 10, 1925, he was the son of the late Arthur Leland and Mattie Page Ambrose, and husband of 59 years to the late Hilda Smith Ambrose.
In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Ambrose was predeceased by his brothers and sisters, Jennings Ambrose, Wilma Sherrill, Vernon Ambrose, Myrtice Perry, Donald Ambrose and Robert Ambrose; and his twin brother, Elsberry “Berry” Ambrose.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and the Merchant Marines, a former member of the Aynor Lions Club and the Aynor Town Council.
Mr. Ambrose was a member of Aynor United Methodist Church and was the owner and operator of Ambrose Gulf Station. He enjoyed cooking for family, eating seafood, going to Dry Dock on Fridays, listening to music, going for rides and watching birds.
He loved nibbling on chocolate candy and fried pork rinds, and attending the “Hardee’s Social Club” in Aynor. In his earlier years, he enjoyed fishing on Gunter’s Island and riding his Honda motorcycle.
The Ambroses would like to thank the family of Hiram Dawsey for all the love and delicious meals they extended to their dad over the years, and to all of his caregivers who have cared for him over the past several years.
Mr. Ambrose is survived by four children, Page Ambrose (Cindy), Kim Ambrose (Thlisa), Mary Grainger (Garon) and Teddy Ambrose (Katina). He is survived by his grandchildren, Alex Scott (Andrew), Austin Ambrose, Madison Ambrose (Lauren), Darby Ambrose, Grayson Jackson (Scott), Gentry Grainger, Jacob Ambrose, Abigail Ambrose and Olivia Ambrose, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will visit with friends following the service at the cemetery. Memorials can be made in Mr. Ambrose’s memory to the Aynor United Methodist Church and Antioch Baptist Church.
Johnson Funeral Home is serving the family.
