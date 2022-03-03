William “Bill” Raymond Spear Jr.
LORIS-A memorial service for William “Bill” Raymond Spear Jr., 73, will be held March 20 at 2 p.m. in Hardwick Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Ross Altman officiating. Mr. Spear passed away March 1 in McLeod Seacoast in Little River.
Born Aug. 6, 1948 in Lansdale, Pa., he was the son of the late Arlene Spear Leatherman. Mr. Spear served his country with honor and courage in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. After his service, he worked as a truck driver with Roth Industries until his retirement and was a member of V.FW. Post 10804 in Little River.
Survivors include his wife of sixteen years, Nancy Spear; son, Will Spear of Livingston, Mont.; daughter, Betty Lou Watson and her husband Daniel of Loris; two grandchildren, Cory Gibson and Jamair Gibson; nephew, James Gore and his wife Kristen; niece, Krystal Gore and her husband Antonio; and sister, Shirley Gore of Lansdale, Pa.
Visitation will be held March 20 from 1 p.m.-2 p.m. in Hardwick Memorial Chapel.
Memorials may be made to V.F.W. Post 10804, 111 State Highway 57 North, Little River, SC 29566.
Please sign Mr. Spear’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.