William "Bill" Peter Tomczyk
LORIS-Visitation for William "Bill" Peter Tomczyk, 75, will be held June 3, 2 p.m.-4 p.m., in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel. Interment will be private.
Mr. Tomczyk passed away May 25 after a long illness.
Born Nov. 5, 1946 in New Haven, Conn., he was a son of the late Sophia Mae (Trusiewicz) and Louis Joseph Tomczyk of North Haven, Conn.
Mr. Tomczyk was a certified Class A welder and fabricator for nearly 40 years. After retiring, he volunteered at Playcard Environmental Education Center in Loris and enjoyed helping with their many public programs and caring for their reptiles. He loved the outdoors, target shooting, fishing and model rocketry. He was an animal lover and never met a feline that didn't like him.
Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Charmaine B. Tomczyk. Other surviving family members include his sister, Linda Randi (John) of Gainesville, Fla.; his brother, Daniel Tomczyk of Manchester, Vt., and nephews, David (Kim) Randi, Vincent Randi and Tabitha Randi; sister-in-law, Alena Sapp of Kyle, Texas; nephews, Aaron and Avery Sapp of Longs; and brother-in-law, Tim Bohan of Longs.
The family appreciates the assistance of McLeod Hospice for their special care, particularly staff members Hope Nichols and Erin Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Playcard Environmental Education Center, 10729 Hwy 19 W, Loris, SC 29569.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
