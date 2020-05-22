MYRTLE BEACH—William “Bill” Kenneth Filiatreau, 83, passed away May 13 at his residence.
Born in Clifton Springs, New York, he was a son of the late Francis and Bernice Filiatreau.
Bill graduated from St. Lawrence College with his undergraduate degree in education and went on to receive his master’s degree from Colgate University. Following graduation with his master’s, he entered the army and was honorably discharged as a captain. While in the army, he married the love of his life, Cathy Bates, in 1961.
He received his doctorate from Syracuse University.
For most of his career, Bill was a special education director in New York, Michigan and West Virginia. He retired from his career in education after 30-plus years of dedicated service.
He was an avid basketball player in high school and college. He was also a licensed pilot, renewing his pilot license at age 78 and flying his Tecnam P2008 until January of this year.
Bill enjoyed golf and had been a club champion at Heritage Plantation.
Survivors include wife Cathy Filiatreau; daughters Jeanette and husband Jeremy Wilmerding, Stephanie and husband Aron Welk and Sara and husband Michael Gurion; grandchildren Oscar and Clark Wilmerding, Jake Welk and Megan and Lauren Gurion; brothers Tom Filiatreau of Clifton Springs, Frank Filiatreau of Murrells Inlet and sister Barbara VanKirk of Seneca Falls.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
