William C. Doyle
Funeral services for William “Bill” Doyle, 79, will be held July 11 at 11 a.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Allen Goodman officiating.
Burial will follow in Fox Branch Cemetery.
Mr. Doyle passed away July 8 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Born March 8, 1944 in Horry County, he was a son of the late Joe D. Doyle and Glenn Dora Mishoe Doyle.
He was also predeceased by his wife, Betty Martin Doyle; siblings, B.D. Doyle, J.D. Doyle, Paul Doyle, Carl Doyle, Ann Doyle and Dalma Doyle; and a grandson, Roby Cook.
Bill was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed watching old western movies.
Mr. Doyle is survived by his children, June Martin Pitt (Lonnie), William S. Cook and Jack Wayne Martin (Melissa); sister, Linda Doyle Trine; five grandchildren, Coty Cook (Whitney), Erica Smith, Brandy Downs (Martin), Zac Cook and Valerie Martin; 11 great-grandchildren, and many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank Amedysis Hospice for all its love and support given to the family.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US-378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.